Is Bonobos, as a business, in real trouble?

Been a weird stretch of time for the business of Bonobos.

First (back in 2017) they sold themselves to Walmart.

That went so “well” that last year Walmart sold them at a stunningly significant loss to a partnership between a brand-management firm called WHP, and the clothing brand EXPRESS.

Now CNBC is reporting that EXPRESS (among a few other big retail names) is seemingly not paying their bills on time. If that seems bad, that’s because it is. Real bad. Bad enough that the Wall Street Journal recently reported that Bankruptcy is a possibility for the company.

Add on top of that, Bonobos just put their flagship stretch washed chinos on sale for thirty bucks off.

They never do that. Ever. Those things are always excluded. It seemed like a point of pride for them, y’know, to never mark down their “icon status” chinos. The trousers which their empire was built upon.

So if those pants for that particular pants company are their own personal canary in the coalmine…. that bird is looking a lot more pallid than peckish… at least at present.

That’s all.

Carry on?

The Bonobos Original Stretch Washed Chino. Now $30 off.