Steal(ish) Alert: $30 off Original Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos

Point: Hey! Even Bonobos is putting their never on sale chinos on sale. Inflation must be coming down!

Hey! Even Bonobos is putting their never on sale chinos on sale. Inflation must be coming down! Counterpoint: Bruh that’s $70 for a pair of 98% cotton / 2% lycra pants.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

Bonobos has pretty much always been spendy, as they’ve got enough fans of their work that they can charge for it.

No, not everyone is gonna think these are a steal (same can be said for when J. Crew actually puts their chinos on sale.) Seventy bucks is a lot of money. But Bonobos built their empire on the backsides of these pants and their better-fit providing curved waist-bands. They offer five different fit templates (from Slim Tapered —> Straight,) all of the colors you’d want and then some, and they ship and return easy and free.

Can’t recall the last time these actually went on sale. It’s been a very, very long time. For years now they’ve been excluded from sales and codes, unless it’s some end-of-season stock with bizarre colors like “dead kale” or “insulation pink.” And even then, that clearance stuff will usually be final sale.

Not the case here. Free shipping and free returns.

No clue when the $30 off ends. No code needed. At post time they’re not even promoting/publicizing it on their homepage or social channels.

If you like Bonobos, then this almost certainly nod-worthy. If Bonobos isn’t a brand you care to spend your money on, then you’re probably shrugging with apathy.

And we love all of you equally.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Keep your kale fresh, eh?