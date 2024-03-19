Steal Alert: J. Crew $20 off their Stretch Chinos

These things are almost always excluded from sales and codes of any kind, because J. Crew doesn’t need to mark them down by 30% or 40% off to sell boatloads of them.

And that should tell you something.

Slim, Straight, or Athletic tapered fit. Lots of colors. Fabric is a all-season weight, 7.9-ounce cotton/elastane twill that’s casual but not beat up or grungy looking. They can be dressed up with an OCBD and sportcoat, and they can also be dressed down with a t-shirt and sneakers.

Ships free for Passport rewards members. Returns will still set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label, unless you can get them over to a physical brick and mortar J. Crew store.

Twenty bucks off. Normally $89.50, now $69.50 through Thursday. No code needed. Sale price is marked on their site.

And for those who are doing the “percent-off” math at home to see how it compares to the usual 30% off – 40% off deals J. Crew has a tendency to run: $69.50 for a pair of J. Crew chinos which are almost always pegged to their full price of $89.50 equals ~22% off.

That’s all.

Carry on.