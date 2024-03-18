One Sale, Five Outfits: J. Crew Semi-Annual Suits and More Event

J. Crew: Semi-Annual Suiting + Dressed Up Styles events (exp. 3/18)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined MOSTLY from J. Crew’s congruently running Semi-Annual Suits Sale and Dressed Up Items events. Yes those are two separate promos. Two separate landing pages. And indeed, some items cross over between the two. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Note: Jacket above is the unconstructed Irish Linen in Deep Water. Watch is an ollllld out of production Hamilton Chronograph. And yes, watches usually appear larger on camera/a flat screen than they do in real life.
Job Interview
J. Crew: Loro Piana Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $474 ($675)
Made in the USA English Silk Necktie – $42.50 ($59.50),
Italian Leather round-buckle dress belt – $44.50 ($69.50).
Others: Tie Bar Light Blue Dress Shirt – $55,
Orient Bambino V2 Rose Gold-Tone Hands – $157,
Fossil Haskel Single Zip Briefcase – $191.46,
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26,
Spier & Mackay Dark Brown Brogue Cap Toes – $178.
Early Spring Classic Casual
J. Crew: Garment-dyed field jacket – $189.50 ($268),
Long-sleeve classic piqué polo shirt – $59.50 ($89.50),
Straight-fit five-pocket midweight tech pant– $59.50 ($118),
Kenton plain toe boots – $234.50 ($298).
Others: Hamilton Mechanical Field Watch – $595,
Made in the USA Darn Tough Socks – $23,
Made in the USA Flint & Tinder 365 Belt – $85.
Warm Weather Wedding
J. Crew: Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in Irish cotton-linen – $174.50 ($248),
Slim-fit Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $59.50 ($89.50),
Made in Italy Silk Pocket Square – $26.50 ($39.50),
Straight-fit tech pant – $69.50 ($98),
Perry sunglasses – $54.50 ($79.50),
Suede Loafers – $228 (review here),
Leather round-buckle dress belt – $44.50 ($69.50).
Others: Timex Marlin Moonphase – $159,
Made in the USA Allen Edmonds merino cool socks – $26.
Smart Business Casual
J. Crew: Merino wool V-neck sweater – $59.50 ($98),
Organic cotton chambray shirt in one-year wash – $69.50 ($89.50),
Ludlow Slim-fit suit pant in Italian wool – $134.50 ($225),
Italian Leather round-buckle dress belt – $44.50 ($69.50).
Others: Orient Kamasu dive watch – $265ish, (review here),
Made in the USA Allen Edmonds merino cool socks – $26,
Grant Stone Crimson Chromexcel Chukkas – $278 ($348).
Blazer and Jeans
J. Crew: Ludlow Legacy Blazer in Italian Wool flannel – $269.50 ($450) (review here),
Slim-fit Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $59.50 ($89.50),
Straight-fit jean in resin rinse – $89.50 ($128) “or whatever your favorite dark wash denim happens to be”
Made in Italy MacAlister boots in Anchor Grey – $126.50 ($158),
Others: Orient Ray – $168 on Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $34,
Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $26,
LL Bean Classic Belt – $44.95.
The J. Crew Semi-Annual Suit Event + Dressed Up Styles Event are both scheduled to end today, Monday 3/18/24.