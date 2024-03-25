Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Navy Tuxes, USA Made Tees, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Spier’s put their core line (upgraded over the Red Label) back on sale for 10% off. That’s rare for them. Up until just a couple of weeks ago that core line had been stuck to full price for. ev. er. Super 110s Australian Merino wool, nice details like a true Japanese cupro lining, barchetta style chest pocket, D-ring pocket stitching, etc… Very kind of them to also include a tuxedo too, as wedding season is fast approaching.

Probably as low as the M79 automatic has ever gone for. Bespoke Post is claiming they’re moving warehouses, so like any of us who move house/apartment and decide to throw a yard sale… they’re doing sort of the same. Does it get weird? You bet it gets weird! It’s a moving sale! Quite a bit of cool home goods stuff in this sale. So for those who love our The Dappered Space series, it’s worth a scroll.

Obviously the size selection is extraordinarily limited, but one won’t find a better deal than that. They’re incredibly versatile, crazy comfortable, and have an old-school-cool factor. Huckberry also seems to be the only US seller of the Sanders Hi-Top chukka. All other options will cost you spendy international shipping fees (either outbound or possible over-seas returns costs). So to get them not just on significant sale but also with free shipping and free returns is wildly unusual. Head here for a full review, albeit in the rich brown “snuff” suede color. Ships and returns for free.

Breaks down to $19.66 per tee. Great quality with some nice construction details: 5 oz organic slubbed cotton, shoulders are taped, and they’re made here in the USA. Gustin is a pre-order model so you’ll have to wait, but at least the timeline isn’t out-of-season for these: Meaning you should get them sometime in (late?) May. Just in time for summer.

Ah HA. Finally got the scheduled end for this thing. It’s today (Monday 3/25.) Full original picks can be found here if you’d like to see them.

Also worth a mention: