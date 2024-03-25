Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Navy Tuxes, USA Made Tees, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier: 10% – 30% off select suits & sportcoats
- Navy Suit – $358.20 ($398) 10% off
- Medium Gray Suit – $358.20 ($398) 10% off
- Medium Gray Sharkskin Suit – $358.20 ($398) 10% off
- Midnight Navy Tuxedo – $403.20 ($448) 10% off
Spier’s put their core line (upgraded over the Red Label) back on sale for 10% off. That’s rare for them. Up until just a couple of weeks ago that core line had been stuck to full price for. ev. er. Super 110s Australian Merino wool, nice details like a true Japanese cupro lining, barchetta style chest pocket, D-ring pocket stitching, etc… Very kind of them to also include a tuxedo too, as wedding season is fast approaching.
Bespoke Post: Up to 50% off warehouse moving sale in their shop
- Timex M79 Automatic – $106 ($279)
- Viski lead-free Faceted Crystal Liquor Decanter – $30 ($53)
- Waterbury Traditional Chronograph Watch – $80 ($159)
- Topo Designs Global Travel Bag Roller – $160 ($299)
- Made in Mexico Nisolo Canvas Weekender with Removable Strap – $100 ($200)
- Blomus Belo Champagne Saucers – $25 ($37)
- Zem Montana Utility Knife – $25 ($70)
- Made in Italy Bormioli Rocco Florian Glasses – Set of 4 – $20 ($25)
Probably as low as the M79 automatic has ever gone for. Bespoke Post is claiming they’re moving warehouses, so like any of us who move house/apartment and decide to throw a yard sale… they’re doing sort of the same. Does it get weird? You bet it gets weird! It’s a moving sale! Quite a bit of cool home goods stuff in this sale. So for those who love our The Dappered Space series, it’s worth a scroll.
Huckberry: SIZE 9.5 and 10 Made in the UK Hi Top Chukka Boot in Dirty Buck Suede – $162 ($250)
Obviously the size selection is extraordinarily limited, but one won’t find a better deal than that. They’re incredibly versatile, crazy comfortable, and have an old-school-cool factor. Huckberry also seems to be the only US seller of the Sanders Hi-Top chukka. All other options will cost you spendy international shipping fees (either outbound or possible over-seas returns costs). So to get them not just on significant sale but also with free shipping and free returns is wildly unusual. Head here for a full review, albeit in the rich brown “snuff” suede color. Ships and returns for free.
BONUS GUSTIN: USA Made Slub T-Shirt classic colors 3 Pack – $59
Breaks down to $19.66 per tee. Great quality with some nice construction details: 5 oz organic slubbed cotton, shoulders are taped, and they’re made here in the USA. Gustin is a pre-order model so you’ll have to wait, but at least the timeline isn’t out-of-season for these: Meaning you should get them sometime in (late?) May. Just in time for summer.
BONUS II Amazon: Last day for their Big Spring Sale (ends Mon 3/25)
- Invicta Pro Automatic – $52.95 ($60 – $79ish)
- GAP Slim Fit Stretch Chinos – $26.99 ($35 – $4oish)
- Under Armour Men’s UA Tactical Tech Short Sleeve T-Shirt – $18.74 ($24.99)
- Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $21.05 when you tap the extra 10% off button ($25.99)
Ah HA. Finally got the scheduled end for this thing. It’s today (Monday 3/25.) Full original picks can be found here if you’d like to see them.
Also worth a mention:
- lululemon: Their spring stock of ABC pants are in with new colors. No sale of course, but still worth a mention.
- Huckberry: PROOF 72 Hour Tees are down to $54.60 w/ merino30. More info here.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 20% off (blazers, suits, shoes, etc.) w/ SWISH
- Target: 20% off select Goodfellow & Co. styles.