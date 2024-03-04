Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew’s Legacy Blazer 33% off, USA Made Hats and Scarves, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is a bit of an odd one. Selection isn’t vast, and most of the items aren’t discounted by 30% or more. But the legacy blazer is back (it had disappeared from their site for a bit there) and is getting 32% off. Not the eye-popping steal alert worthy 51% off it was getting a month or so ago, but something is something. Full review here. No code necessary.

Made in the USA on the same machines that made gear for NATO troops back in the 1970s. Looks like they’re still doing free domestic shipping on these things too.

Spier’s turning up the gas on blowing out their cold-weather goods. Mostly coats, jackets, and wintry fabric sportcoats. No code needed for the extra 20% off. Sale runs through Sunday.

Bit of a legend, those. Ships and returns for free. Made in the UK. Reviewed here. At post time available in 8, 8.5, 9, 10, 10.5, 11.5, and 12.

Okay, so it’s not “sale” specific, but something in there has to be on sale. (Give us some leeway on this one if you would.) Posted the notification to social media, but in case you missed it and/or aren’t on social media (and good for you if you aren’t,) then yes, here it is. A long overdue update has finally come to pass for the Dappered Essentials Shop.

Also worth a mention: