Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew’s Legacy Blazer 33% off, USA Made Hats and Scarves, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: “Wear to Work” Sale Event
- J.Crew Ludlow Legacy Blazer in Italian Wool Flannel – $299.50 ($450) 33% off (Size shown above is a 36 S, unaltered, on Ryan who is 5’9″/160)
- Wallace & Barnes boiled merino wool crewneck sweatshirt – $89.50 ($148) 39% off
- Woven elastic belt with round buckle – $34.50 ($49.50) 30% off
- Heritage cotton sweater in stripe – $54.50 ($89.50) 39% off
- Bowery dress pant in stretch wool-poly-elastane oxford – $64.50 ($128) 49% off
- Bowery stretch dress chinos in khaki or navy – $64.50 ($128) 49% off
This is a bit of an odd one. Selection isn’t vast, and most of the items aren’t discounted by 30% or more. But the legacy blazer is back (it had disappeared from their site for a bit there) and is getting 32% off. Not the eye-popping steal alert worthy 51% off it was getting a month or so ago, but something is something. Full review here. No code necessary.
Oak Street: 25% off Made in the USA Wool Caps and Scarves
Made in the USA on the same machines that made gear for NATO troops back in the 1970s. Looks like they’re still doing free domestic shipping on these things too.
Spier and Mackay: Winter clearance sale + extra 20% off select
- Navy Down Blazer (Nylon/Spandex shell) – $198.40 ($298)
- Gray Prince of Wales Check Three Piece suit – $358.40 ($498)
- Taupe 85% Merino Wool & 15% Cashmere topcoat – $318.40 ($448)
- Gray Knopped Donegal 3-roll-2 closure sportcoat – $286.40 ($398)
- Charcoal Pin-Texture Sportcoat – $286.40 ($398)
- Dark Navy Donegal Peacoat – $318.40 ($478)
Spier’s turning up the gas on blowing out their cold-weather goods. Mostly coats, jackets, and wintry fabric sportcoats. No code needed for the extra 20% off. Sale runs through Sunday.
BONUS Huckberry: Sanders Hi-Top chukkas have (mostly) been restocked – $250
Bit of a legend, those. Ships and returns for free. Made in the UK. Reviewed here. At post time available in 8, 8.5, 9, 10, 10.5, 11.5, and 12.
BONUS II: The Dappered Essentials shop got updated
Okay, so it’s not “sale” specific, but something in there has to be on sale. (Give us some leeway on this one if you would.) Posted the notification to social media, but in case you missed it and/or aren’t on social media (and good for you if you aren’t,) then yes, here it is. A long overdue update has finally come to pass for the Dappered Essentials Shop.
Also worth a mention:
- lululemon: Their spring stock of ABC pants are in with new colors. No sale of course, but still worth a mention.
- Banana Republic: Their sale section is solidly okay right now. Highlight seems to be their luxe traveler jeans for $39.97. Final sale on those jeans though. No returns or exchanges. Sizes are scattered.
- Huckberry: PROOF 72 Hour Tees are down to $54.60 w/ merino30. More info here.
- Brooks Brothers: Their wardrobe event is underway. Highlights include 2 Italian Wool Explorer Suits for $999, and 4 shirts for $249.