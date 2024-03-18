Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 50% off Old Navy, $42 Italian Ties, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Old Navy has been a little quiet lately with significant codes and promos (they’ve been running a lot of 30% off and/or select items events), but now through Wednesday they’re ratcheting it up to 50% off to kick off spring. Even includes their bestselling 98% cotton / 2% spandex “rotation” chinos, as well as their “Cloud soft” tees. those tees are pretty legit. Impressively soft. Significant stretch. Fabric makeup is 47% recycled poly / 46% poly / 7% spandex. That’s a lot of spandex, and the result is a t-shirt that really moves with you. They’re labeled as a “performance” tee, and sure you could work out in them, but they wear more like a “nice” t-shirt. Y’know, the ones you reach for when you want to look put-together but still relaxed/dressed down. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Ten colors to choose from.

The moon. Holy, living…(*nsfw language*). From their heritage-looking Marlin line. Quartz movement with day, date, month, and moonphase sub-dials/indicators. 40mm case size. Quick change/release pins on the strap. Clearly dressy enough to wear with a suit, but also really interesting. Released on a leather strap in either the rose-gold-tone dial shown above, or the green dial shown at the very top of the post. Sold out almost immediately. No sale of course as it’s a new arrival, and this feels like one of those new Timex models that won’t see a sale as it’s: 1. Pretty reasonably priced, 2. Cool enough looking that demand will probably see it mostly sold out for the near future.

Hey now that’s a “something.” Brooks Brothers usually hits us all pretty hard with shipping charges at checkout if you’re trying to make a small purchase (say, an on sale made in Italy necktie…) but that’s not the case through this Thursday (3/21). That’s the same day that the extra 25% off sale items deal is set to expire as well. Both offers should apply automatically at checkout.

Been a moment or two since Bonobos ran a sale on full priced stuff. Probably gonna be a while until they do it again. If you’re a fan of Bonobos, now’s not a bad time. If you’re unfamiliar, just be warned that their stuff can be pricey even with a bit of help thanks to a sale. full original picks can be found here.

Also worth a mention: