Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 50% off Old Navy, $42 Italian Ties, & More

Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Old Navy: 50% off just about everything

Old Navy has been a little quiet lately with significant codes and promos (they’ve been running a lot of 30% off and/or select items events), but now through Wednesday they’re ratcheting it up to 50% off to kick off spring. Even includes their bestselling 98% cotton / 2% spandex “rotation” chinos, as well as their “Cloud soft” tees. those tees are pretty legit. Impressively soft. Significant stretch. Fabric makeup is 47% recycled poly / 46% poly / 7% spandex. That’s a lot of spandex, and the result is a t-shirt that really moves with you. They’re labeled as a “performance” tee, and sure you could work out in them, but they wear more like a “nice” t-shirt. Y’know, the ones you reach for when you want to look put-together but still relaxed/dressed down. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Ten colors to choose from.

 

Timex: New Marlin Moonphase – $159 (waitlisted)

The moon. Holy, living…(*nsfw language*).  From their heritage-looking Marlin line. Quartz movement with day, date, month, and moonphase sub-dials/indicators. 40mm case size. Quick change/release pins on the strap. Clearly dressy enough to wear with a suit, but also really interesting. Released on a leather strap in either the rose-gold-tone dial shown above, or the green dial shown at the very top of the post. Sold out almost immediately. No sale of course as it’s a new arrival, and this feels like one of those new Timex models that won’t see a sale as it’s: 1. Pretty reasonably priced, 2. Cool enough looking that demand will probably see it mostly sold out for the near future.

 

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance items + free shipping no min

Hey now that’s a “something.” Brooks Brothers usually hits us all pretty hard with shipping charges at checkout if you’re trying to make a small purchase (say, an on sale made in Italy necktie…) but that’s not the case through this Thursday (3/21). That’s the same day that the extra 25% off sale items deal is set to expire as well. Both offers should apply automatically at checkout.

 

BONUS  Bonobos: 25% off reg. price and sale items w/ SLAMDUNK

Been a moment or two since Bonobos ran a sale on full priced stuff. Probably gonna be a while until they do it again. If you’re a fan of Bonobos, now’s not a bad time. If you’re unfamiliar, just be warned that their stuff can be pricey even with a bit of help thanks to a sale. full original picks can be found here.

 

Also worth a mention: