(Sunday) Steal Alert: Extra 10% off Sale Watches at Macy’s

Note: Watch above is the Seiko Solar Speedtimer on an aftermarket (really nice) strap from Christopher Ward. Watch comes on a bracelet, which is great. But some may want to put it on a strap for a Paul Newman inspired look.

The wheelhouse Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style, Solar Speedtimer, and GMT have all been a little bit “stickier” to their MSRP lately. Seems like most authorized dealers have shut the faucet off when it comes to what used to be a steady flow of serious watch sales. For example: While the bellwether 5 Sports Dive Style (featured here) used to dip closer to $200 (if not under!) during certain sale events… those days seem to be over.

Translation: these seem to be what qualifies as “pretty, pretty… pretty pretty good” prices, for now:

You should be getting a full factory warranty with these as Macy’s is an authorized dealer. Can’t say that about sketchy gray market sellers lurking in damp corners of the web.

Extra 10% off code SALE expires today, Sunday 2/25/24. Don’t forget to hammer that into the coupon code field at checkout.

Also, there’s more than just Seikos on sale, but those models above are the ones that deserve the mention for this particular sale.

We’ll keep an eye out for further sales & stacking deals, as it seems like Macy’s rotates through those with some regularity (while also sometimes pausing for a few weeks/month or so in-between).

That’s all.

Carry on.