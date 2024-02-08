Daltons for $231, Brooks Brothers Non Iron Shirts Deal, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No code needed. Prices are as marked online. Includes Factory 2nds. For now, picks above are limited to firsts. Meaning they should ship and return for free. No wince-worthy $25 restocking fee on any of these. That’s about as low as you’ll find Daltons for. But that’ll happen, here in our post-Groundhog-Day existence for 2024.

= $199 total (reg price $374 for all three)

Not a bad deal. Usually Brooks Brothers’ shirt deals are either limited to their clearance stock (these are as wheelhouse as it gets) or require buying 4 (or more) shirts. Three / under $200 is doable for most, and not a bad time to stock up if you’re a fan of the Brooks Brothers non iron as so many seem to be.

Part of a quiet and limited “men’s essentials” promotion. Full review of the Legacy Blazer from earlier this week can be found here. Review of the Sussex can be found here. Both by our man Ryan. Many thanks to him.

Here’s how this works: They collect orders for 3 weeks. Then they’ll start manufacturing them by style (assuming they work in where they can over the coming months?) Estimated delivery isn’t until (wait for it, literally) late June. But you end up with getting made in the USA (Maine) shoes from a heritage company for wholesale prices. Time continues to be the only commodity actually worth anything.

Not a lot of new stock in their sale section, but the extra 20% off code LOVE20 certainly helps.

