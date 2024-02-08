Daltons for $231, Brooks Brothers Non Iron Shirts Deal, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Styles
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $230.98 ($495)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Shoes with Dainite Soles – $258.30 ($450)
- Chandler Chukka Boots – $209.98 ($475)
No code needed. Prices are as marked online. Includes Factory 2nds. For now, picks above are limited to firsts. Meaning they should ship and return for free. No wince-worthy $25 restocking fee on any of these. That’s about as low as you’ll find Daltons for. But that’ll happen, here in our post-Groundhog-Day existence for 2024.
Brooks Brothers: 3 shirts for $199 ($66.33 per shirt)
The combo pick:
- White Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Blue Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Navy Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($118)
= $199 total (reg price $374 for all three)
Not a bad deal. Usually Brooks Brothers’ shirt deals are either limited to their clearance stock (these are as wheelhouse as it gets) or require buying 4 (or more) shirts. Three / under $200 is doable for most, and not a bad time to stock up if you’re a fan of the Brooks Brothers non iron as so many seem to be.
J. Crew: 51% off their Legacy Blazer, 40% off their Sussex Jackets
(expires today, 2/8/24)
- Ludlow Legacy Blazer in Italian Wool Flannel – $219.50 ($450) 51% off
- Sussex Quilted Jacket – $119.50 ($198) 40% off
Part of a quiet and limited “men’s essentials” promotion. Full review of the Legacy Blazer from earlier this week can be found here. Review of the Sussex can be found here. Both by our man Ryan. Many thanks to him.
Rancourt: Spring Pre-Sale has started (for Late June delivery)
- Classic Ranger Mocs in “Wheat Chamois” – $180 ($288)
- Classic Ranger Mocs in Carolina Brown CXL – $180 ($288)
- Pinch Penny Mocs in Carolina Brown CXL – $180 ($288)
- Pinch Penny Mocs in Tan – $204 ($328)
Here’s how this works: They collect orders for 3 weeks. Then they’ll start manufacturing them by style (assuming they work in where they can over the coming months?) Estimated delivery isn’t until (wait for it, literally) late June. But you end up with getting made in the USA (Maine) shoes from a heritage company for wholesale prices. Time continues to be the only commodity actually worth anything.
Timex: Extra 20% off select watches w/ LOVE20
Not a lot of new stock in their sale section, but the extra 20% off code LOVE20 certainly helps.
Also worth a mention:
- Huckberry: 30% off their merino-blend 72-hour Tees – $61.60 w/ merino30 ($88)
- Huckberry Part II: Their Annual Winter Sale is on… but you probably knew that already.
- LL Bean: Their original Made in Maine Bean Boots are still $40 off.
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: Extra 30% off, prices are as marked. Be aware that any returns on Factory 2nds will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee.