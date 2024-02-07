Huckberry: Up to 45% off Annual Winter Sale

And last week thee omnipotent Groundhog spoketh:

And thus, Huckberry needs to hustle quite a bit of their stock out the door. That’s where their annual winter sale comes in.

Unlike a lot of winter clearance events, the vast majority of Huckberry’s sale section is not final sale yet (with some exceptions, do watch out for those). And while free shipping won’t kick in until $98, returns are at least free. So you won’t get dinged sending something back (although any outbound shipping on purchases under $98 are non-refundable). Ready? Let’s get on with the picks.

Holy smokes some waxed truckers are actually on sale. In the wool lined version no less. They call this one the “winterized” version as it’s wool lined, but wool breathes. So while yes, it’ll be “Extra Toasty.” It also shouldn’t be suffocating. Wouldn’t wear it when it feels like spring out, but, y’know. It’s not an arctic expedition parka either.

Full Review here. Really, really good. They’ve been pegged to full price for the longest time in the versatile “taupe” suede seen above. Nice to see them getting a solid price cut as we head into prime “chinos chukkas polo” season, although with that truly all-weather sole, you can absolutely wear these now. I have a pair of Rhodes Caliber Chelseas with the exact same sole, and I wear them all winter. Also on sale in “hickory” leather, as shown at the very top of the post.

Moleskin = a cotton fabric that’s a bit like suede. It’s super soft, has a short “nap,” but made from cotton. Just half lined in the back in bemberg, not cheap polyester. Could become a new cool to cold weather favorite.

Almost $100 off. Nice. Pretty uncompromising. Nylon/cotton shell kicks that cheap “sheen” seen on other quilted jackets to the curb. Peached finish gives it that perfect look and feel. Pockets. So many pockets. And the interior is anything but forgotten. Ships and returns free. Also shown very top right of post.

Backpacks, from the future! At least that’s what they look like. Meets airline carry-on requirements. Dedicated padded 16” laptop compartment. Big main compartment that opens fully for easy access of whatever you’re hauling.

A crewneck wardrobe workhorse. Olive (shown,) gray, navy, or oatmeal. Sizes are starting to get scattered.

10 colors to choose from. Size shown above is a medium on Joe who is 5’10″/185. And as you can see, they have a bit of the “vintagey” collar thing going on. Some guys are good with that/like the way it looks. Some of us don’t like it. Made in the USA is tough to do these days. Tough enough that it looks like these Supima options are now the “only” USA made 45 tees left. The slubs have moved production to Peru. But not the Supimas. Supima tees are still made in the states.

Clearance time means on-sale cords. And like any true clearance, the price varies depending on what color you’re after. They have other shades like earth brown, winter white, and a rich navy as well. But prices are super all over the place (read: higher.)

Rich suede uppers, waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX liner, recraftable construction, and comes with a 365 day warranty. Sizing notes are worth reading: The Danner Light Boot tends to run a little long, we recommend sizing down a half size for the best fit. The style’s EE width is designed to fit an average-width foot, similar to a D width.

British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but still looks great from here. Also available in grey with a green lining, as well as a dark forest green with what looks like an olive lining.

More Supima-cotton goodness from Huckberry’s “45” brand. Suuuper soft 100% Supima cotton, jersey knit fabric. Garment-dye gives it a worn in (but not worn out) look. Preshrunk. Collar is nice but not really all that structured. So combined with the garment-dye look and feel to the fabric, it leans more casual polo. Would still look good with chinos and some unstructured suede loafers. Fit is more of a straight than a slim fit, but it’s not enormous or boxy. Here’s how a medium looks on 5’10″/185.

Those are trippy. Dad-sneakers with a wavey “just licked a toad” thing going on.

More quilting, less cost, no wax (does have a water-resistant DWR coating though). While much of Huckberry’s catalog leans towards the “heritage” side in terms of style (nothing wrong with that), their in-house PROOF line seems to be a bit more modern. And reasonably affordable.

Soft everything. Soft suede, soft construction. Two crepe sole options (not great for winter) and a rubber studded option (surprisingly an option).

Still half off, and one of those items that would make a great free-shipping-threshold ($98) tripper. Japanese fabric is just the right weight. It also feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too. 8 colors to pick from. These are workhorses. Not too bulky, not itchy, not paper thin. Just right. Fifteen bucks is, frankly, great.

For those of us who love the idea of a pair of Milkshake Suede Alden Indy Boots, but no way in Hades will be spending $700(!!!) to acquire such things. Because… c’mon. Thus, enter the Huckberry house brand Rhodes, and their excellent line of Made in Leon Mexico boots. Sidenote: the dark brown suede option looks equally as handsome, and will be 100x more versatile.

SPENDY. But Hestra really does make great gloves. Seen in action right here. Free shipping and free returns through Huckberry too. Which is good. Because gloves have to fit. Check that size chart. Insulated with Primaloft. Certainly not a ski glove, but warmer than an unlined driver or something similar.

This sale feels like it’s “Quilted everything. Waxed everywhere.” …wait, what? Anyway… this time, sleeve-free.

As low a price as I think these have ever gone for. Full review from our shoe expert Adam can be found here. An incredible at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy. A few different colors and even upper materials to pick from, but the OG gray wool version shown above is what most of us will want. And enjoy.

Nobody knows weird, wet weather like the Brits. Barbour has been making waxed outerwear for over a century to deal with just that.

Serious comfort. Classic but still modern looks. (How the heck did they do that?) Waterproof. Ready for the rest of winter as well as the mess that is late winter/early spring weather. Full review can be found here.

Spendy, but could become one of those favorites those who work their arses off look forward to putting on for the much deserved recovery and recharge time. Made from 100% USA grown extra long staple Supima cotton, and made by the same brand that makes those bestselling waffle bath towels.

Another “free shipping threshold-tripper.” No returns or exchanges here though. They’re final sale. “Slate cola” is shown above.

Check out that texture. 73% polyester, 23% wool, 3% nylon, 1% acrylic

Wouldn’t be a Huckberry sale without these, right? Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Makes a terrific gift, especially when combined with a bottle of something top shelf.

British Millerain wax canvas. Corduroy lined collar, cuffs, and trim. 100% cotton flannel lining. Wool undercollar. And these things even come with a “period-correct” rear game pocket lined in corduroy. Straight fit for ease of movement. A necessary heads up for any newbies: unlike their waxed truckers, these aren’t made in the USA. Ships and returns for free though.

Just size 10 and 11 left at post time (maybe they’re returns from the holidays?) but don’t expect them to last.

Technically not part of the sale, but that 30% off code merino30 is still working at post time.

Note that these are a true slim fit. My 5’10″/185lbs has to size up to a size large, which fits perfect after a wash and dry. Code seems to be working just on the slim “performance” fit.

These are the tees that you can wear for three days straight while on the road (or anywhere else) without them picking up funk, stink, or feeling gross. That’s the magic of merino wool, as it’s naturally anti-microbial, wicks, breathes, and regulates temperature. If you’ve got a trip planned and want to pack light then now’s a good time to consider one or two of these. They rarely go on sale. Especially at 30% off. No word on when this merino30 code ends.

The up to 45% off Annual Winter Sale at Huckberry is set to expire this Sunday. So it’s a quick one. Not sure what if any products go back to full price then. If we missed something from that big pile of sale, goods, send an email to joe@dappered.com