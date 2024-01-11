UNIQLO OCBDs, 20% off select Spier Outerwear, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s the Up to 40% off sale that’s actually much more than 40% off depending on which item you’re looking at! Yes, the very same sale event that’s seeing their Legacy Blazer get a half off discount. Same one. No code needed.

That’s pretty much UNIQLO’s “big 3” right there. Of course not everyone loves the downright “norm core” look of UNIQLO’s quiet classics, but… some swear by them. Specials end today, 1/11/24.

It’s a very special “winter white” set of picks selection above. Those Air Force 1 “winterized” sneakers are pretty great in person. Leather is thick (and a little stiff to start to be honest,) the olive with speckles sole is cool, and they’re a neutral that goes with everything. RE being a “winterized” AF1, the description says: “This winter-ready version helps keep you warm and has traction to beat the elements.” …. I have no idea what that means. When it’s cold and crummy out, yours truly isn’t wearing sneakers. They don’t feel extra insulated or waterproof or anything, but… hey, there might be some magic going on there. Code LETSGO is for Nike Members only, so you’ll have to log in to use it.

Not bad. Especially since much of North America has been getting a solid wallop from Old Man Winter. Note that the coat shown at the verrry top of this post is Spier’s black down blazer from a season or two ago. Not quite sure why they didn’t make one in black this year but, same concept as the navy one shown above. Here’s how a medium looks on 5’10″/185.

Oh for the love of… So earlier this week it was the single zip version of the Haskell briefcase getting a decent price cut, and now it’s the double zip. Full review can be found here, albeit in black instead of cognac (and the black isn’t on sale at post time).

Also worth a mention: