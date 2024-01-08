Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale, Cheap Merino Blend Hoodies, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Accidental Style Scenarios Alert! Well, sort of. Please wear shirts under your v-neck sweaters and sportcoats. We (yes, “we“) are not The Rock. Anywho… They’ve added some new items to their sale section, although much of it (not all of it) is final sale. Which means no returns or exchanges. ‘Tis the season for Final Sale. All picks above aside from the skunk shirt (SKUNK SHIRT!) are not final sale at post time. Code BYE2023 now runs through Monday 1/15. But who knows.

Very limited selection so far, but anyone who has been to a Target after the holidays knows those clearance racks can start to pump up pretty quick. Worth keeping an eye on. Nice price on those merino-blend hoodies. Machine wash/tumble dry too. Word is they don’t shrink in the wash.

And now the complete opposite end of the price range from Target. But those damned Delta Pique polos and Commuter shirts with their hidden button down collars. Both are made from (different types of) performance fabric, so they breathe, wick, and move great. No returns or exchanges on this stuff. Final sale means all sales final. But the new extra 10% off code EXTRA10 is smart of them. Stupid cherries on top re-engaging the brain.

Anybody receive a giftcard from Brooks Brothers this holiday season? Here’s one way to spend it: Shirts $39 – $69. Those flannel shirts are made with soft cotton flannel from Portugal’s Somelos mill. Sneaky tempting, even if sixty bucks for a flannel shirt seems steep to many of us.

Meanwhile, it needs to be pointed out that the button down oxfords are true classics… including in their fit template. Those oxfords are purposefully made with a relaxed fit. Because that’s what the OCBD originally was. So know that you may need tailoring if you’re a true slim and/or you’re not on the “big fit” trend.

And know that tSale ends today, Monday 1/8/23.

Not bad. They certainly aren’t giving them away, but the Haskell single zip leather work bag usually runs more like $250. Full review of the DOUBLE zip option, in black, can be found here.

Also worth a mention: