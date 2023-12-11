Steal Alert: 30% off Select Timex 1-Day-Sale (Q GMT, Marlin Mod, M79 Auto)

Timex runs plenty of sales. This one is better than most. 20% – 25% off is pretty standard. 30% off does happen from time to time, but most of those times (most of the time-to-time… times?) they’ll exclude their most popular watches.

Probably the best Timex release of the last few years. Swiss made GMT quartz movement. Aged-looking lume that doesn’t over-do it on the “retro” sense. Bubble acrylic crystal. Big-red-outlined-triangle of a GMT hand. It’s just fun. Review here.

Good gravy that’s a looker. Just wish those smaller pieces on the bracelet weren’t polished. An all matte/brushed look would be pretty terrific. BUT… that bracelet is slightly different than the other M79s out there, which like the Q-reissue divers, can wreak a bit of havoc on hairy wrists. This one looks smoother/more of a pleasure to wear.

Full honesty: Wasn’t overly impressed when one of these was ordered and landed at the Dappered home offices for a full in-person review (which you can read here.) But it might be just the ticket for someone. It’s nice! It’s interesting! It’s got an automatic movement! But it has a bit more “chunk” than you’d think. Dear Timex: Bring back the 1978 please. It’s just better.

Affordable, versatile for casual-to-smart casual wear, and looks oddly great on that leather strap. No date window. Some people like that as it keeps the dial clean and even a little retro looking. Some of us want/need a date window, because when our feet hit the floor in the morning it can be hard to remember not just where we are, but what flippin’ day of the month it is.

HOLD UP. Timex does in fact have these as part of their 30% off flash-sale, but with the discount they’re running at $200+ over there. Meanwhile, Amazon has them for fifty-bucks less, and Amazon is both the seller and the shipper at post time. So no sketchy gray-market dealers at present. Available at that $150 price point over at Amazon in the all-black bezel or the “cola” style black and red scheme. Be aware that some with hairy-ish wrists have reported that this particular style of bracelet can take a little getting used to, as it can grab and pull on said radiocarpal hirsutedness (not a word.) Head here for a review, albeit in the blue and black bezel option.

The Timex Q GMT’S bubble crystal,

shown atop one of those oddly thin airport chair arm rests.