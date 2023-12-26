After Christmas Sales for Men – Bonobos Extra 30% off, Spier Boxing Day Event, & More

It’s over. It’s all over. It’s just starting. Sorta. We’ve now reached peak end of season clearance time in the world of retail. Here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on, end-of-year-sale-wise, in the world of affordable men’s style. This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale & Final Sale items w/ BYE2023
- Washable Merino V-Neck Sweaters – $48.30 ($99)
- Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $118.30 ($229) 5 colors
- Charcoal Glen Check Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suit Separates – $341.60 ($700)
- Jetsetter Super 120s Italian Wool Suit – $502.60 ($900)
Works on both sale and final sale items. Keep an eye out for those final sale items, as with most/all brands and retailers, anything tagged as “final” sale can’t be returned or exchanged. And anyone else notice the significant uptick in bad reviews on the Bonobos site? Yes its been happening for a while now, but Bonobos has peeved off a lot of their longtime customers with what appears to be a decline in overall quality. So again, be really careful with final sale stuff. You really do want the option to return/exchange with Bonobos these days. Thus, picks above are limited to stuff that’s NOT final sale at post time. Code BYE2023 runs clear through Sunday January 7th.
Spier & Mackay: Annual Boxing Day Sale is Live
- Melton Wool/ Cashmere Peacoats – $430.20 ($478) 2 colors
- Wool & Cashmere Overcoat – $403.20 ($448) 6 colors
- 100% Wool Patterned Overcoats – $358.20 ($398) 3 options
- Goodyear Welted Made in Portugal Cap-Toe Oxfords – $250.20 ($278) 2020 review here
- Blake Stitched Made in China Cap-Toe Oxfords – $160.20 ($178) 2022 review here
- Blake Stitched Made in China Double Monks – $160.20 ($178)
- Wool Crewneck Sweaters – $66.30 ($78)
- Wool/Cashmere Flannel Dress Trousers – $160.20 ($178)
- Chunky Merino Wool Shawl Collar Cardigans – $168.30 ($198)
It’s an “up to” 25% off sale, with their most popular stuff getting 10% or 15% off. But that’s actually pretty good for Spier, especially now that we’ve just hit astronomical winter. And yes there are exclusions, but quite a bit is up for some sort of savings (topcoats, chunky shawl collars, flannel trousers, etc.) Core line suits in basic solids like gray, charcoal, navy, etc… those are excluded. But their Red Label line is still getting fifty bucks off. Boxing Day Sale ends Tuesday January 2nd.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Items w/ SALEONSALE
- Italian Wool Charcoal Glen Plaid Suit Jacket + Trouser = $255.19 FINAL (total) ($796)
- Ludlow Slim-fit blazer in English cotton-wool blend – $111.59 FINAL ($348)
- Velvet Tuxedo Jacket – $111.59 FINAL ($348)
- Rigid denim jacket – $39.99 FINAL ($148)
- Wallace & Barnes two-tone honeycomb waffle crewneck – $22.79 FINAL ($69.50)
- Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $33.59 FINAL ($98) five colors
No “must buy two items” to get an additional 60% off anymore. But it’s still all final sale, so no returns or exchanges. Plenty of new items though. J. Crew’s annual big winter clearance has begun in earnest. Code SALEONSALE ends this Thursday, 12/28. In case you missed it, here’s the One Sale Five Outfits post we ran last week.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale Items
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boot – $247.49 ($495) black, chili or walnut (shown above)
- Chandler Weatherproof Chukka Boot – $224.99 ($475)
- Windsor Plain-toe Derby – $224.25 ($395)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Lug Sole – $224.99 ($495)
- Barbour Winter Chelsea Quilted Jacket – $187.49 ($365)
Prices are as marked online, so don’t expect any extra discounts at checkout. It’s the first quality stuff getting the cut here. No $25 restocking fee like would be the case if it were a Factory 2nds sale. Do be aware that AE has started to (annoyingly) mix in some Factory 2nds stock into their normal sale section. Those aren’t getting an additional 25% off, and those will cost you a $25 restocking fee if you return an F2.
Nordstrom: Their Half-Yearly Sale is live
- Nordstrom Russell Mac Plaid Wool Blend Coat – $300 ($375)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Wool Sport Coat + Matching Trousers = $224.98 total ($448)
- Nordstrom Patch Pocket Virgin Wool Blend Plaid Sport Coat – $224.25 ($299)
- 100% Cashmere Nordstrom Turtleneck – $140 ($175)
- Made in Spain Marco II Monk Straps – $282.75 ($435)
- Barbour Cavendish Quilted Nylon Jacket – $140 ($280)
This is one of Nordstrom’s two big seasonal clearance events they run every year (the other being in summer). Now… they might have an immense amount of items in their sale section, but sizes and color selection are scattered at best. At least everything ships and returns for free.
Grant Stone: New items added to their sale section
- Edward Boot Color #8 Chromexcel – $296 ($380)
- Edward Boot Black Waxed Commander – $282 ($340)
- Cap Toe Boot British Tan Calf – $296 ($380)
- Ottawa Boot Bourbon Suede – $282 ($340)
Grant Stone is a favorite around these parts for the super high quality to price ratio they provide. Our shoe expert Adam really, really likes how they run their brand, and the boots (and shoes) they make. For a few years there they didn’t really have a sale section. It’s nice to see that change for those of us on a tighter budget, but who also like quality footwear. Seeing a couple of their Edward boots as well as the Cap Toe Boots in British Tan land in the sale section is a real eye-popper. Picks above are not final sale at post time. So exchanges (free) and returns ($15 return label) should be possible. Yes the URL for their entire sale section is still “https://www.grantstoneshoes.com/collections/final-sale“… so yeah, that’s confusing, but swapping over an entire section like that to a new URL would probably be a massive pain in the behind. Just stay out of the sub-sections that clearly say “last chance,” “B-Grades” and “Sample Sale” and you should still be able to exchange or return. Clear as mud? Awesome.
Huckberry: Up to 45% off end of year sale
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket – $201 ($288)
- Greys Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot in Charcoal/Black – $81 ($108)
- Asics Gel-Quantum 360 Sneaker in Dark Sepia/Greige – $144 ($170)
- Flint and Tinder Felted 80% Wool / 20% Nylon Knit Herringbone Blazer – $159 ($228)
- Flint and Tinder “The General” Brushed Poly/Wool Blend Shirt Jacket – $128 ($198)
Still rolling. Full original picks can be found over here. Size and color selection on a lot of items are starting to hustle out their doors, so, now’s a good time to browse if you got a gift card or you’re a big Huckberry fan.
TheTieBar: Extra 20% off Final Sale Styles
- The Wool Miracle Donegal Light Grey Jacket – $87.36 FINAL ($195) review here
- Solid Texture Light Grey Dress Shirt – $19.20 FINAL ($60)
- Novel Gingham Navy Pocket Square – $3.20 FINAL ($10)
- Merino Birdseye Crewneck Charcoal Sweater – $31.36 FINAL ($70)
- The Wells Street Merino Crewneck Oat Sweater – $31.36 FINAL ($70)
Limited sizes on those wool blend sportcoats but still worth a mention. Full review can be found here.
lululemon: “End of Year Scores” (final sale)
- Commission Classic-Fit Pant 32″ Warpstreme – $79 FINAL ($128)
- ABC Slim-Fit 5 Pocket Pant 30″ Warpstreme – $99 FINAL ($128)
- Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt 2.0 – $49 FINAL ($88)
- Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt – $39 – $64 FINAL ($78)
- Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt – $44 – $59 FINAL ($88)
It’s a true clearance. Sizes and colors are all over the map, with most stuff pretty picked over. All final sale. No returns or exchanges unless you’re a member and then you can return in-store for credit only.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale and Final Sale w/ EXTRA30
- Made in Italy Desert Boots in Tobacco Suede – $100.80 ($248) review here
- Made in Italy Desert Boots in Tan Suede – $100.80 ($248) same boot, different color
- Italian chalk stripe cotton-wool track jacket – $128.80 FINAL ($374)
- Made in the USA New Balance 996 Sneakers – $111.30 ($175)
- Todd Snyder x FootJoy performance fabric ProDry Pique polo – $65.80 FINAL ($118)
Was an extra 20% off for the last week or two, and now they’ve bumped it up (and the prices down) with that extra 30% off code. Runs through January 4th. Just watch out for Final Sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.
Banana Republic: Winter Sale is on. Extra 20% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARDPERK
- Corduroy Chore Coat – $119.99 ($150)
- Italian Wool Blend Shirt Jacket – $79.99 ($100)
- Wool blend Herringbone Cargo Joggers – $94.99 ($120)
- Tailored Slim Premium Poplin Dress Shirt – $69.99 ($90)
- True Slim Premium Poplin Dress Shirt – $64.99 ($90)
It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. No returns/exchanges on final sale stuff. (And yes that gets written a lot on this website so apologies, but just in case someone new is breezing by and doesn’t know the difference between regular sale and final sale in retail it needs to be repeated.)
Nike: Up to 50% off during their winter sale
- Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 – $101.97 ($135)
- Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men’s Full-Zip Hoodie – $84.97 ($112)
- USMNT 2022/23 Stadium Away Men’s Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey – $57.97 ($95)
- Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Waterproof Trail Running Shoes – $111.97 ($160)
Rough couple of weeks for The Swoosh. Some good items in the sale section right now, but if what their execs have been saying is any indication, deeper sales might be on the horizon.
Brooks Brothers: 40% off Almost Everything
- Wool Flannel Dress Pants – $148.80 ($248) Slim, Classic, or Traditional Fit
- Merino Wool Stand Collar Camouflage Zip Cardigan – $238.80 ($398)
- Italian Wool Explorer Line Suit jackets and matching trousers = $477.60 ($796) medium gray, blue, light gray
They’ve been running 30% off for a good while now, yet 40% off is as generous as it gets when it comes to their full price (read: not clearance) sale stuff. Not a bad time if you’re a fan.
Spier and Mackay: $50 off Red Label Half Canvas Suits – $248 ($298)
All the colors you’d expect. Half canvas construction. 100% wool fabrics. Still rolling. Full details here, while the original full review can be found here.
Also worth a mention…
- Taylor Stitch: 20% off select with further discounts on “last call” final sale items.
- Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off select FINAL SALE clearance. No returns or exchanges.
- Mr. Porter: One of their rare sale events has launched.
- UNIQLO: Their end-of-season deals event is underway.
- GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns.
- Filson: Their Winter Sale has launched. 50% off select.
- Banana Republic Factory: Up to 70% off during their winter sale + an additional 20% off most.