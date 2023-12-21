Huckberry: Up to 45% off End of Year “See You Out There” Sale

A NOTE ON SHIPPING TIMES: You’re too late for Christmas. But being that this Huckberry sale is pretty much the first “after Christmas” clearance event to launch (yes, before the actual holiday), then most browsing this one are probably just fine with a potential purchase getting wrapped and thrown under the tree a little late.

Pretty sure half the Huck team is most of the way up a mountain right now, with the other half checking in every so often in-between sips of winter warmer and bites of venison-mince pie.

That’s good for us. Because like leaving a porch light and table lamp on while you’re gone for a week, they’re running a sale in their absences. Y’know, to make the place look a little more alive.

It’s a select items sale, with hundreds of items being added to their sale section. “Up to” 40% off, with lots of cold weather gear getting cuts. But that’s not a bad thing, being that we just hit the solstice. A reminder that free shipping kicks in at $98, with most items also getting some no-extra-cost returns treatment if they don’t work out. Let’s dig in.

Dark and moody for a shirt jacket. British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but still. Looks great from here. Available in grey, a dark forest green, or the brown with orange lining.

The definition of an out-of-season steal alert. It’s not time for desert boots, as crepe soles can slip and slide on wet or icy pavement. And a dirty buck suede like this exceeds in… spring and summer. But these UK made chukkas are favorites for a reason. They’re incredibly versatile, crazy comfortable, and have an old-school-cool factor. Huckberry also seems to be the only US seller of the Sanders Hi-Top chukka. All other options will cost you spendy international shipping fees (either outbound or possible over-seas returns costs). So to get them not just on significant sale but also with free shipping and free returns is wildly unusual. Head here for a full review, albeit in the rich brown “snuff” suede color.

Brilliant. Now under $20. So maybe one of those things you throw in a cart to trip the free shipping at $98 threshold if necessary. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. 10 colors to pick from.

Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. Solid brass hardware. The more affordable alternative would of course be the L.L. Bean USA made belt, but those only come in dark brown or black. Thirty bucks off here helps. A lot.

American made, straight fit, NON stretch rinse wash jeans. As classic as it gets. Sanforized and pre-washed to minimize shrinkage and maximize comfort. Not a massive range in terms of sizes, but that’s not unusual for a pair of jeans like this, as they aren’t really made to cover the entire market.

A Huckberry exclusive. Classic wayfarer design. USA Made quality from American Optical. Yeah they’re expensive. Ships/returns for free.

Annnnnd now some shades for those who think spending $200 on sunglasses is absurd. Because perhaps you’ve already left your favorite pair of sunglasses in the back of an uber this holiday season. Review here if you’d like it.

Serious comfort. Classic but still modern looks. (How the heck did they do that?) Waterproof. Ready for all that Old Man Winter can throw at them. Full review can be found here.

Chunky traditional Aran Cable style knit. 60% lambswool, 40% nylon. Lighthouse-keeper worthy. “Tell me ye like me lobster.”

For those who happen to have a truly slim frame and feel like they’re drowning in more classically fit peacoats. Remember, even if you’re a slim fella, make sure you can get your coat (peacoat, topcoat, or whatever) over a heavy sweater, suit jacket, or blazer. It has to fit over layers. You can’t be fighting and sweating and struggling to get your coat on. Ships and returns for free.

Because sometimes a briefcase just isn’t practical. This is a backpack first, but also can operate as a tote (thanks to the balanced top grab handles,) and it has a pass-through slot for sliding over a carry-on’s telescoping handle. Fits lots, has a quiet look, and could become a go-to for many worker-bees on the go. Clearly all that stuff above doesn’t come with it, and is just there to illustrate how much it can hold.

Not your average sportcoat. But if there was anything that could carry on the true “sporting” coat tradition into the 21st century, it’s this. Stretch Nylon exterior (94% nylon, 6% spandex.) Brushed tricot interior. It’s stretchy, breathable, and has a 60-gram 100% recycled polyester insulation. Sportcoats were originally outerwear. Sportcoats are now worn indoors. This is a modern looking sportcoat that like it’s tweedy predecessors… can do both. Also shown at the very top of the post.

For those of us who love the idea of a pair of Milkshake Suede Alden Indy Boots, but no way in Hades will be spending $675(!!!) to acquire such things. Because… c’mon. Thus, enter the Huckberry house brand Rhodes, and their excellent line of Made in Leon Mexico boots. Sidenote: the dark brown suede option looks equally as handsome, and will be 100x more versatile.

Lightweight, warm, and has a DWR coating to keep precipitation from soaking in. A well executed, foundational layer.

Check out that texture. 73% polyester, 23% wool, 3% nylon, 1% acrylic

Those are trippy. The kind of Dad or Papa shoes worn by the salt and pepper or snowy bearded man who runs a… bespoke dispensary? “Far OUT… Boomer.”

Unlined/lighter construction. How to do “double denim” without looking super double-denim-y. Because it’s got one of those micro stripe patterns to it. Sorta like train-engineer style overalls, only subtle. CHOO CHOO!

Base features a raised, topographic impression of Mt Hood. 100% lead-free handblown borosilicate glass which is lighter than leaded glass but equally as durable. Double walled to keep your beer colder for longer. Was $30 (ouch) but now under twenty bucks on sale. That free shipping goes a long way here.

Smart casual style at it’s finest. A swazer, but one made in a wool/nylon blend. Looks like it could be a little short in the tail, but that’s not uncommon for knit blazer-sweater hybrids. Ships and returns for free. If it fits you well, that’s a pretty good price for a wool knit blazer. Those things can get expensive unless they’re poly or cotton/poly blends.

You know it’s a British made loafer if they’ve put a rubber studded sole on the bottom. Wasn’t it Craig Ferguson who said the U.K. is so wet that “damp is a *bleepin’* color!” Yes Ferguson is Scottish by birth and Sanders are made in England and no those are very much not the same thing but… you get the idea.

For those that have thought “y’know I wish they made lamp shades in something other than that beige they all seem to come in.” Well, THEY DO. Black, for instance.

While much of Huckberry’s catalog leans towards the “heritage” side in terms of style (nothing wrong with that), their in-house PROOF line seems to be a bit more modern. And reasonably affordable.

Full review from our shoe expert Adam can be found here. Gets mentioned a lot… because they’re truly an incredible at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy. A few different colors and variations to pick from, but the OG gray wool version shown above is what most of us will want. And enjoy.

Oh. Hello. Hey now. It’s Flint and Tinder’s bestselling Waxed Hudson hunting/field/sporting-style jacket, in a limited Blackwatch Plaid. British Millerain wax canvas. Corduroy lined collar, cuffs, and trim. 100% cotton flannel lining. Wool undercollar. And these things even come with a “period-correct” rear game pocket lined in corduroy. Straight fit for ease of movement. A necessary heads up for any newbies: unlike their waxed truckers, these aren’t made in the USA. Ships and returns for free though.

Crunchy, earthy, and modern. While Nike and adidas battle it out for world dominance, Asics just keeps on keepin’ on, making really comfortable athletic shoes. Sizes are starting to get somewhat limited on these.

It’s been far too long since a Made in the USA wool blanket has been featured here on Dappered. 100% merino wool. Dimensions are 50” x 66.” Something you’ll have, and use, for years and years and years. You’ll never go back to cheap, gross feeling, poly “fleece” throws ever again.

Soft everything. Soft suede, soft construction. Two crepe sole options (not great for winter) and a rubber studded option (surprisingly an option).

Functions as a commute-to-work pack by week, does the job as a get-outdoors (lighter duty) pack on the weekends. Padded laptop pocket with elastic lining holds a machine up to 16.” Exterior water bottle pockets on either side make for easy hydrating. Looks pretty good in that “mineral gray” color.

There are two types of Grand Canyon visitors:

Those who could sit and look out into that vast expanse of nature’s beauty all day

Those who take a glimpse, say “OKAY SEEN IT!“, pile back into the Country Squire, and head off to Walley World.

Now you can ponder which one you are while staring down into the bottom of your glass from the comfort of your own home.

There’s more than just the Grand Canyon available in this Whiskey Peaks glasses sets (Denali, Mt. Everest, even “The Wave”)… but, that doesn’t fit the narrative of the blurb that’s being written and you’re reading right now, so, thank you for allowing the over-focus on the Grand Canyon version.