UNIQLO Dress Shirts Sale, Timex 1978 in stock, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Sub-$100 sneakers scratching an itch for cash-savvy sneaker heads. Code FLASH ends tomorrow 11/3 at 11:30pm EST.

The Q 1978 is like the McRib Carne Asada at Chipotle. Comes and goes, and people seem to line up for it. Never had the Carne Asada, but the 1978 is really, really handsome. Full review can be found here.

These UNIQLO dress shirts probably won’t knock the socks off of a shirt-snob, but for under $30 they might be worth a shot for those not looking to invest too heavily in a button down. Description does say the white option is slightly sheer. $10 off is scheduled to end today, 11/2/23.

No sale, but Kent Wang seems to only put something on sale if they’re discontinuing it. And every year these gloves sell so well that they’d be crazier than a box of frogs to cut these from their catalog. Four options, two of which are touch-screen compatible, two of which are standard. And unlike almost all other touchscreen gloves that have a little nubbin of tech-friendly whats-its on the index fingers, Kent Wang’s touchscreen gloves have (calf-skin) palms that have been “treated with nanotechnology to be responsive to touchscreen devices, such as phones and tablets. This treatment will never wear off, unlike spray-on treatments other makers use.” … Nifty.

A few more picks from the 2-day sale that J. Crew is running. Still befuddled by their definition of “almost all” and “up to” in this particular “up to 40% off” “almost all” men’s styles sale. Nice deal on the topcoats and v-necks though. Sale ends today, 11/2/23.

Also worth a mention: