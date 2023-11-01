Dappered

Steal Alert: Almost Half Off J. Crew Topcoats and Merino V Neck Sweaters

By |

J. Crew: “Up to” 40% off (or MORE wut?) select men’s styles

The exact verbiage they use for this select items sale is:

“UP TO 40% OFF ALMOST ALL MEN’S STYLES”

Yet those merino v-necks and their Ludlow topcoats are getting a rare, almost 50% off…
And of the 2,000+ total men’s items that they carry, only 244 are included.

So it’s “up to“… only when it’s actually more…

and it’s “almost all men’s styles“… only it’s clearly not.

I understand nothing.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sale ends tomorrow, 11/2/23.

Topcoat fabric is a 95% wool / 5% cashmere blend woven in Italy.