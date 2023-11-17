Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon: Dressing well, yet also comfortably, can make the day even better (or perhaps tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart casual, and one laid-back. Today’s outfit is a look appropriate for a white cloth napkin affair. But it’s still Thanksgiving, and not some stuffy suit & tie interview over martinis. (Top Turkey Photo by Tyler Donaghy on Unsplash)

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Half-lined Italian Cotton-Wool Jacket – $315 w/ BRPURCHASE ($450). Currently 30% with that quiet BRPURCHASE code (ends Sunday). Going for texture yet still maximizing comfort. The fabric is from Italy’s Marzotto mill, and it’s specifically woven to be breathable and thermoregulating. Yes really. Never underestimate how hot a Thanksgiving gathering can get. The More Affordable Option: Tie Bar Wool-Blend Jacket – $195. Review here.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech Smart Trim Fit Button-Down Shirt in navy/teal gingham – $79.50. More comfort here, as this is one of those shirts from Nordstrom that’s mostly cotton but has also has CoolMax poly and a healthy dose of spandex woven in.

The Pocket Square: Tie Bar Burgundy Linen with White Border – $12. A color that’s highly associated with autumn.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Tech Chino Pants – $35. Wearing a nice sportcoat up top + inexpensive trousers = a literal “high/low” look. Plus they’ll hide spills.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Classic Chronograph 40mm – $104.30 w/ BLACKFRIDAYVIP ($149). Dressy enough for a sportcoat and trousers look. Part of a 30% off early Black Friday event.

The Belt: Ratchet Belt in Black (via Amazon) – $19.99. Another comfort-first choice. Ratchet system leads to super precise, easy to adjust fit. Which’ll come in handy on Thanksgiving. And unlike a lot of other ratchet belts which can look clunky, these look like a regular belt.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26. These again. Get used to seeing them in style scenarios. As comfortable as you’ll find for a pair of dress socks. “Versatile terry loop cushioning under the foot and below the ankle.” They really are worth the twenty six dollars.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Everett Single Monk Strap – $99.95. PILGRIM SHOES. Easy free shipping and returns. Couldn’t say that about the Mayflower.

The Host/Hostess Gift: Innocent Bystander Yarra Valley Pinot Noir 2018 – $20. When things start to get testy between attendees, and it will, take a deep breath, look at the label on this Australian Pinot, and recommit to staying out of whatever family drama or dustup is going down. Cranberry, boysenberry and cherry with earthy dried spices. Yeah that works. Also, screw top! Crack that sucker open, offer Aunt Sophia another glass, and you’ll be a hero.