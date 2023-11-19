Style Scenario: Thanksgiving – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This one’s for those of us who will be heading to a friends place to graze over the big meal, watch the games, and probably get outside for a game of catch. Enjoy the day, and don’t break an ankle throwing the football around. (Top Turkey Photo by Mike Hends on Unsplash)

The Crewneck/Shirt: Nike 2023 Sideline Throwback Heavy Brushed Waffle Long Sleeve Top – $59.99 w/ FIELDGOAL ($79.99). Or whatever your favorite piece of fan-gear happens to be. Your team = your choice. Even if they aren’t playing on Thursday. These Nike waffle long sleeve tops are the best of both worlds, as they’re simple, have a waffle texture, and they’re made from Nike’s Dri-Fit fabric. That means they’ll wick away moisture during the intense game of two-hand-touch and/or when you catch a case of the meat-sweats.

The Pants: Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Jogger Pant – $27.99. Chino looks, but with a backside elastic waist which could come in handy during the feast. Elastic at the cuffs too. A true chino/jogger hybrid. “Choggers” if you will.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic, Wool, Nylon, Spandex Beanie – $30. Nice to have if you’re stepping outdoors to enjoy some crisp air, toss a ball around, or enjoy an outdoor fire.

The Extra-Layer: Lululemon Down for It All Vest – $168. Expensive for sure, but there’s not a better more mobile/movement accommodating puffer vest on the market. I (the Joe guy) have been wearing a couple of these for early morning, frigid workouts for a couple of years now. They’ve taken a beating. They’ve been sweated up and then some. And they can handle being thrown in the washing machine after (zip them up and turn them inside out) and they’ll keep coming back for more. Clearly Lululemon has become a massive brand these last few years. But the down-for-it-all collection is more than just hype. Way more than hype. And they know it. Hence, the price.

The Shoes: adidas Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex 2.0 – $138 for members ($230). A sneaker/hiker mashup with Ultraboost cushioning. Not only can you throw the football around in these, the Gore-Tex waterproof/breathable lining will make you want to choose them if the weather is crappy. Also great for a post-meal walk/light hike. Gotta be logged into your adidas account for that sale price.

The Socks: Thanksgiving Woven Mid-Calf Socks – $12.98. Allegedly has something called “run-technology” that provides wicking and support. Sure. That’ll work.

The Watch: Casio Men’s MDV106-1AV 200 M WR Black Dive Watch – $50ish. Full review here. Because a dive watch with its rotating bezel comes in surprisingly handy when cooking multiple items, and you’re already using the timer on the microwave, the timer on your phone, and you need one more clock to keep track of how long that extra side dish has been warming up/simmering.

The Football: Made in the USA Leatherhead Goods “Handsome Dan” – $165. The rare sporting good that works as a display piece AND is durable enough to see true sporting-action. (Alternatively, you could go 90’s old-school.)