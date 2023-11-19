Black Friday 2023 Deals for Men + Picks

NOTE: We’ll be updating daily all this week as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back if so inclined. Also… if you feel like Black Friday has come obnoxiously early this year… you’re right. Brands and shops across the retail spectrum are reporting a quantifiable decline in demand. It appears that some consumers (not all, and we’re not finger pointing either) have finally felt a post-pandemic pinch point between “YOLO!!” and “I’m broke.” That situation has caused tangible anxiety within the retail industry, which has resulted in an “every brand/shop for themselves!” race to get into our wallets, calendar be damned.



Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. These things might change on a dime, but we’ll do our best to keep up.

So it’s their “Black Friday” event but the fine print says it ends Wednesday… two days before Friday. Welcome to Black Friday (week) 2023, where up is down, down is up, the sky is green, grass is blue, and nothing makes sense. But their stretch chinos ARE getting twenty bucks off. Gonna postulate that something else is coming on Thanksgiving for the true/traditional Black Friday push… but maybe the stretch chinos get excluded at that point? Could be a flat 40% off or something like that, and that would mean the chinos would be excluded/back to full price. No inside info here, that’s just a guess. Picks above are limited to items that could be hitting their peak discount already. Maybe. Again, it’s a (somewhat-educated) guess. But who knows this year.

These are first quality. NOT Factory 2nds. So free shipping and free returns and there shouldn’t be any “minor cosmetic blemish” to put up with, as is the case with Factory 2nds. It’s been a good long while since a pair of wheelhouse firsts from Allen Edmonds went for under $200. Yes it has happened before, (the Fifths are notorious for hitting $199 sporadically over the past half decade…) but it’s been more than a minute. Fifth Avenues are available in either leather sole or the grippy but subtle Dainite option. The on-sale Daltons are only available with the leather sole.

Bonobos seems to be proof that Black Friday – Cyber Monday is just different this time. Yes they switched owners this year, but in the past they have always ran a Black Friday deal (30% off), and then something a touch better on Cyber Monday (35% off). Could they switch it up on the fly? Perhaps, but the fine print on this 30% off deal says it runs clear through Cyber Monday (11/27.) So it seems pretty fair to assume that 35% off isn’t coming. Again. It feels legitimately different this year. Usual exclusions apply: “Excludes Icon Status styles of Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Stretch Washed Chinos 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.”

The stunner of this sale from Spier is that their new base-line (but still half canvas) Red Label suits are included. Those almost never go on sale, as they were created specifically to maximize the quality to price ratio. Full review here. Also surprising is to see their chunky merino shawl collars go on sale long before the new year hits. All picks above happen to be getting 10% off. Remember, when any brand or store says “up to XYZ% off” that truly means “up to.” So a lot of what Spier has on sale is ten percent or fifteen percent off. But still… for Spier, that’s quite good.

And you don’t have to be a member of their Target Circle rewards club to play along. Limited selection though. No All in Motion golf pants or performance polos in this one. 30% off runs through Saturday, so it feels like Target may be cooking something up slightly different for Sunday and Cyber Monday.

Made in Portugal. Most models are Blake stitched. Jack Erwin has been around for a bit, and they’re one of the few brands making dress shoes that list for the low $200s/can dip under with the rare sale. That’s rare air. Because it’s sort of the middle ground. And it’s the middle that’s been squeezed this past decade+. Yet Jack Erwin has been doing their best to hold strong.

Sticking with Mr. Snyder’s Timex collaborations with the (few) picks above, because otherwise it’s a lot of velour or extraordinarily expensive sweatshirts over there.

More than just shoes. There’s lots of apparel stuck in there too. Like, lots. The Nike product catalog continues to be enormous.

The Combo Pick (to trip the $400 threshold):

$324.64 Total ($405.80)

Steep threshold with most of their boots costing in the mid to high $300s, but a quick trip to the shoe-care section should satisfy that $400 requirement. That Saphir Renovateur is terrific. And it certainly makes for a pretty good way to save $55 on a pair of Grant Stone’s flagship Diesel Boots. Full review of those Crimson CXL Diesel Boots can be found here.

You should be able to mix and match on the shirts/polos deal. Meaning you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that. And know that while those “smart” jersey polos are incredibly smooth, soft, and the hidden button down collar is perfect… follow the laundering instructions. They can shrink up a bit in the wash if you’re not careful.

Runs through Friday, so who knows what they have planned for the weekend and Cyber Monday.

