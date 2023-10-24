Steal Alert: Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale w/ lots of cheap summery shoes

J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale w/ SHOPNOW
(w/ lots of summer shoes now added)
- Camp shoes in leather – $74.99 FINAL ($188) review here
- Sperry Authentic Original 2-eye boat shoes – $39.99 FINAL ($100)
- New Balance 327 Central Park sneakers – $39.99 FINAL ($100)
- New Balance 997H sneakers – $35.99 FINAL ($90)
- New Balance 574 sneakers – $39.99 FINAL ($100)
- Reebok X J.Crew Club C 85 sneakers – $31.99 FINAL ($80)
Looks like J. Crew is trying to blowout their stock of sneakers as well as a few slip ons from this past summer. All final sale though. Which is a tough ask on shoes. No returns or exchanges. If they show up and DON’T fit… then that’s a bad situation to be in. Many of us have been there before. It stinks.
So be careful and think
twice thrice. But know that those Camp Shoes are pretty great. See the full review here.
Big thanks to Alex C. for the tip.
The extra 50% off final sale styles at J. Crew code SHOPNOW runs through Halloween.
That’s all.
Carry on.