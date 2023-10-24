Steal Alert: Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale w/ lots of cheap summery shoes

Looks like J. Crew is trying to blowout their stock of sneakers as well as a few slip ons from this past summer. All final sale though. Which is a tough ask on shoes. No returns or exchanges. If they show up and DON’T fit… then that’s a bad situation to be in. Many of us have been there before. It stinks.

See #13 and #14 here.

So be careful and think twice thrice. But know that those Camp Shoes are pretty great. See the full review here.

Big thanks to Alex C. for the tip.

The extra 50% off final sale styles at J. Crew code SHOPNOW runs through Halloween.

That’s all.

Carry on.