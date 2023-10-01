Steal Alert: 30% off Target All in Motion One Day Sale

This feels like Target is trying to beat Amazon to the punch, being that next week (10/10-10/11) is Amazon’s “Prime Big Day Deals” event. So to see Big Red run a week of deals for their Target Circle members club this week, it all feels very… pre-emptive-ly.

You need to have an account with them to take advantage of the 30% off. Click/tap the “ save this offer ” button once you log in, and you should be good to shop from there.

If you don’t have a Target Circle Membership, fret not since it’s just a simple email sign up/making an account with their website or app.

All in Motion was created (you’d think) to compete with/offer a low-price alternative to Lululemon. And they’ve got some serious hits in their lineup. Deal excludes shoes, socks, underwear, accessories, and clearance. Picks are as follows. Know that the 30% off All in Motion clothes offer expires today, Sunday 10/1.

Fabric: 54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester

54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: Small zippered coin pocket.

Small zippered coin pocket. FIT note: More of a straight fit than a slim fit.

These are shockingly good. Shown in person here, here, and here.

While the rest of the industry flails & fails to replicate the magic of Lululemon’s best selling ABC pants, it’s Target, at forty bucks when full price, that gets the closest. They are not identical to lululemon. But they’re the closest. No gusseted crotch on these, but the fabric is awfully similar to the Warpstreme material Lululemon uses, albeit a little thinner/lighter feeling here. Great stretch, feels nice and cool, wicking/breathable/etc. They’re called “golf pants,” but they’re way more than just a pair of golf pants. They look great with t-shirts and sneakers, polos, and chinos, etc. So if you don’t know a sand wedge from a wedge salad, don’t worry about it. They’re great all the same. Sizing seems true, and a 32×30 is shown at the very top of the post on 5’10″/185.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possible drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap.

Possibly a cheaper alternative to the adidas Tiro. Unlike the Tiro these have elastic at the cuffs, but like the Tiro they come with ankle zippers. Makes for much easier on/off. 71% Nylon, 29% Spandex.

For thirty eight bucks at full price, it’s probably fair to assume this’ll be lightweight. But if you’re looking for just that (especially if it’ll be a warm up or extra layer for working out in the cooler/colder weather) then it’s worth a shot.

Looks highly inspired by lululemon’s warpstreme fabric Sojourn jacket. Simple. Stand collar. This one has velcro/adjustable cuffs, where the lululemon is clean at the cuffs, but for $33.60 that bit of velcro is easy to put up with.

A little strange in design (no back pockets… but there are front pockets), but could serve a good-looking purpose for some. Elastic waist and cuffs. Space-age sweats. That’s the universe we now exist in.

***The Target Circle Members club 30% off All in Motion clothes offer expires today, Sunday 10/1.***

Also somewhat related: What to pack when traveling light and in style

Shown above = The “Dark Gray” All in Motion performance pants as featured in “What to Pack while Traveling Light and In Style.”