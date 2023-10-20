Dappered

Steal Alert: $100 off J. Crew Sussex Quilted Jackets

J. Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket – $98 ($198)

First Nike’s Killshot sneakers and now J. Crew’s Sussex quilted jackets. What is this, Steal Alerts on Dappered-Casual-Starter-Pack day?

Right.

Available in “highland navy” or “dark moss” green.

More than a bit of a legend, the Sussex. They’re a quilted, insulated jacket which leans more heritage-sporting wear and less shiny-puffer, thanks to its 64% cotton/36% recycled nylon shell.

They’re one of J. Crew’s best-sellers, and one of those items they don’t seem to have messed with too much over time (yet?)

Currently part of a quiet $100 off select outerwear promo. No code needed. Now, for some of the items included… $100 off isn’t that great (because, percentages.) Yet for the Sussex, it very much is great.

51% off and NOT final sale is exceedingly rare on an in-season J. Crew bestseller.

Returns through the mail/UPS will set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label. In-store returns are free.

Leave the overalls.

Take the Sussex.

Or something.

That’s all.

Carry on.