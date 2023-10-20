Steal Alert: 20% off Nike Killshots (navy swoosh OG) for Members

Note: You have to be logged in or create an account with Nike to use that MEMBER20 code, as the Killshots are part of a 20% off “MEMBER DAYS” event.

Pretty sure at this point we’re obligated to let everyone know when Nike’s Killshot 2 sneakers go on sale. They’re as ubiquitous as it gets in the casual #menswear sphere. And they’re usually excluded from codes and promos.

But they’re actually up for a promo code today:

It appears Nike has quietly added these to their currently running, 20% off select styles, members-only sale. So yes, you’ll have to either be logged in or create an account, and then use the code MEMBER20 at checkout. But by doing so, you also end up with free shipping since they’re over $50.

White, “oil grey,” and the new/resurrected burgundy swoosh are excluded. Just the original navy swoosh is/are getting the rare 20% off.

Full review here if you’d like it.

That’s all.

Carry on.