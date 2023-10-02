Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Suits, Seikos, Sweats, and more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

UNIQLO’s famous Ultra Light Down hooded puffer. Fill power of 750. Packs down for easy transport. Yes there are cheaper options out there, but UNIQLO, and their Ultra Light Down line, has their fans for a reason. Available in navy, olive, black, gray, or yellow.

Last call. Prior to this VIP code, it had been a while since Macy’s ran a 25% off deal on a bunch of their Seikos, Hamiltons, and more. They’re an authorized dealer too, so these should be coming with full factory warranties.

Last day for J. Crew’s semi-annual suit sale. Original picks can be found here. More than a few of you/us are the last minute type, and this won’t come back around until spring. (Unless there’s some major deviation from their policy of excluding almost all suits from codes and promos.)

Critics: “Well that’s not very ‘Dappered’ now is it?”

Counterpoint: Can there be such a thing as “refined” sweats? If so, it’s those pintuck fleece joggers. Yet (picks up skull) if there CAN be such a thing as refined sweats, then how could they possible cost $17.50? The great philosophers would have been stumped. Since this is part of their “Target Circle” week, you’ll need to either create or log in to your Target Circle account and then click/tap “save offer” to have the 30% off apply in checkout.

Also worth a mention,