Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale Items, 20% off Target Jeans, and more

Bonobos is back at it with the extra 40% off sale section deal they’ve been running off and on these last few months. Doesn’t appear to be too much new stock lurking in there. Be aware that it’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Same extra 40% off with the code, but know that anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Code FLASH40 runs clear through this upcoming Sunday, 10/22.

You may be asking yourself: “didn’t we just do this?” And we did. Sort of. It was 25% off at the start of the month, but that required a code. No code this time… and no Hamiltons this time either. Lots of Seikos though. And to read the fine print, the “season” appears to be August 1st – October 31st. So, who knows what’s coming in November.

These things are almost always excluded from sales and codes of any kind, because J. Crew doesn’t need to mark them down by 30% or 40% off to sell boatloads of them. And that should tell you something. Ends today. “Just” ten bucks off but they almost never go on sale, so, as good as it’ll get for J. Crew’s chinos. Plus they’re doing free shipping no minimum on all purchases through today (10/16). So if you don’t want to sign up for their Passport Rewards club to get free outbound shipping, you don’t have to. Returns through UPS/USPS will still cost you a $7.50 label though.

No code needed, and you don’t even have to be a member of their Target Circle rewards club this time either.

In case you missed the steal alert mention yesterday on social media. Kind of a sneaky one here and it could end at any time. Big thanks to Neil V. for the tip.

