Half off GAP Khakis, Flint & Tinder’s 365 Cords sale, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Full picks here. Ends soon. Like either this weekend or early next week. Allen Edmonds has started being coy about the timetables of their two big sale events (The Rediscover as well as the spring Anniversary Sale), but dollars-to-doughnuts this ends either this weekend or early next week. And then the likes of Park Avenues and Strands and other “icon” styles will go back up to full price for a while.

Even includes their khakis and cords? Brilliant. Here’s how this works: GAP is running their 40% off friends and family event with prices marked as such online. Stack the code ADDON for an additional 20% off that sale price, and the final price you pay will be 52% off. Exclusions apply of course. Because… of course. Code ADDON is set to expire Monday.

It’s taken a very long time for the new-ish Bambino 38mm dress watches to trickle down to the gray market. The champagne dial with blue hands option is still inflated in terms of price, but the awfully sharp and handsome silver dial has seen a few price dips. Currently on sale, sold, and shipped by Amazon at post time. But if there’s a run on them that could change in a hurry, as Amazon will pivot to (sometimes sketchy) 3rd party sellers when their own stock runs out. Got one on the way for an in-person (which is how the sale was discovered). Image above is via the Orient Instagram page.

A few of the more common colors (like black) had been on waitlist/pre-order for a while there. Not anymore. They’re in, they’re ready to ship, and they’re twenty bucks cheaper than they were last year. 100% merino wool. Here’s how a size medium fits on 5’10″/185.

Still almost $90 (on sale!)… but Flint and Tinder’s 365 pants certainly have their fans. These are their hugely popular 365 pants only cut and sewn in a 98% cotton / 2% spandex corduroy. Available in slim, straight, or tapered fit. Review of the regular, non-corduroy 365 pants can be found here to give you an idea.

Also worth a mention: