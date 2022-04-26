Style Scenario: Cool, Casual, Early Morning Coffee Run

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Just because you’re not dressed to the nines doesn’t mean hitting your favorite coffee shop needs to be a pajama pants affair. Here’s one way to head out for your daily caffeine fix in a significantly casual way, while still rising above the rest of those waiting in line who have gone full “I give up.“

The Sweater: Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Cotton Blend Shawl Collar Sweater – $36.10. Cheeeeeap. And still comfortable yet much more handsome looking than a bulky French-terry college hoodie. Chunky stitch is reminiscent of the Spier Merino Shawl Collar, which also happens to be the sweater shown at the very top of the post. Sadly, looks like Spier is pretty much sold out of those for another season.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Polarized Weekender Sunglasses in Matte Cola w/ Slate Lens – $35. A favorite around these parts because they’re cheap and they look good. Especially in the matte cola frame option.

The T-Shirt: Made in the USA Forty Five Texture Tee – $45. The tee is more expensive than the sweater! Yet it’s made in the USA, and this Huckberry exclusive brand “45” really does seem to have nailed the fit and feel of a t-shirt you’ll reach for time and time again. Here’s how a medium fits my 5’10″/185lb frame. The More Affordable Option(s): Try J. Crew’s Slub Cotton Tee. Currently $29.50, but goes on sale plenty. There’s also this tee from Old Navy for eight bucks.

The Jeans: Banana Republic FACTORY Slim-Fit Clean Rinse Travel Jean – $59.99. Or, whatever your favorite pair of well fitting denim (slim, athletic, whatever) happens to be. Closer in person look at BR Factory’s version of the mainline Traveler Jeans can be found here.

The Hair Product: L’Oreal Homme Mat Matte Sculpting Pomade, 2.7 Ounce – $18.99. Fixing your hair before you head out into the world is an awfully low bar, yet many in the daily coffee shop line can’t seem to rise to the challenge these days. It makes a difference! Promise. You’ll feel good. Ready. Confident.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $24.50 w/ YOURS ($44.95). Back to the GAP basic brown leather belt. Because it works.

The Socks: Men’s Colorblock Merino Wool Calf Socks – $17.60 w/ COMFORT20 ($22). Merino forever! A nice, mid weight merino blend sock with just the right amount of cushioning.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $44.81 on a Crown & Buckle’s “Black and Desert” Supreme NATO – $34. One half of our latest “Double Time” post. Saving money on the watch, so you can afford that $6 (or is it $8 now?) latte thing. There’s always a dark roast drip (drip!) with a little half-and-half. That’ll do too.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Reade Chukka w/ City Sole – $188. A more affordable (and available stateside) alternative to the Sanders hi-top chukkas shown at the very top of the post. Fit is true to size. A 10.5 fits my normally 10.5 D feet just fine. Takes a little bit of break in time around the achilles, but once that’s done they’re quite comfortable.