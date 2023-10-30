30% off J. Crew’s Goodyear Welted Boots, Bonobos Extra 40%, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Bonobos: Extra 40% off sale items w/ FLASH40 ends Sunday (10/22)
- Poly/Spandex Sweater Overshirt – $35.40 FINAL ($129)
- All Season Jeans – $29.40 FINAL ($89)
- Super 120s Italian Wool Jetsetter Suit Separates – $430.80 ($900) navy, charcoal, or mid-blue (shown top left of post)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $143.40 FINAL ($400)
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $29.40 FINAL ($119)
Mostly final sale, but the jetsetter suit separates aren’t final sale at post time. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. FLASH40 ends this weekend.
Banana Republic: 30% off select w/ BRPURCHASE
(expires today, 10/19)
- Quilted Jacket – $210 ($300)
- Slim Brushed (Italian Moleskin) Traveler Pants – $77 ($110)
- Italian Flannel Jacket – $315 ($450)
- Italian Flannel Trousers – $140 ($200)
- Italian Wool-Blend Car Coat – $315 ($450)
Full picks here if you’d like them. This one just started, but it’s ending pretty quick. Like, today quick.
J. Crew: 30% off select full price w/ SHOPNOW
(expires today, 10/19)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Pacer Boots – $209.50 ($298)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Brown Natural Grain Boots – $209.50 ($298)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Chelsea Boots – $209.50 ($298)
- Made in Italy MacAlister Desert Boots – $110.60 ($158)
Lost among the news of the quiet Banana Republic sale is J. Crew running 30% off. Pretty standard stuff for them, standard exclusions, etc. But there are some new arrivals and their Kenton boot collection and the MacAlister desert boots are getting the 30% off. Sometimes the Kenton Pacer boots are excluded. Sometimes their MacAlister boots are also excluded. Not this time.
Amazon: Fossil Haskel Briefcase in cognac is down to $198 ($250ish)
“Hey Joe, ya knucklehead, the Gustin Deluxe is clearly AWESOME, but $360 is above my personal budget by at least a hundred bucks, and student loan repayments just got going again. I gotta go to my job to make those loan payments, and I need a briefcase. Got anything, y’know, for less?”
Fair points. All of them. And while $200 is still a lot of money, the Haskel works and works well at this price point. Full review (of the black option) can be found here. Cognac is down to $198 at post time, but knowing Amazon’s pricing robots, that could change at any second.
Target: 20% off men’s jeans
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $28.80 ($36) 73% Cotton, 15% Polyester, 10% Nylon, 2% Elastane
- Goodfellow “Comfort wear” Slim Fit Jeans – $32 ($40) 70% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester, 8% Viscose, 2% Spandex
No code needed, and you don’t even have to be a member of their Target Circle rewards club this time either.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: Their big Rediscover America Sale is still running. Full picks here.
- Spier & Mackay: Their Chunky Shawl Collars are being restocked, and at $198, they’re less expensive this year than compared to last (they were $218 last year).
- Charles Tyrwhitt: $50 off all merino sweater styles.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale styles w/ EXTRA20