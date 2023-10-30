30% off J. Crew’s Goodyear Welted Boots, Bonobos Extra 40%, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Mostly final sale, but the jetsetter suit separates aren’t final sale at post time. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. FLASH40 ends this weekend.

Full picks here if you’d like them. This one just started, but it’s ending pretty quick. Like, today quick.

Lost among the news of the quiet Banana Republic sale is J. Crew running 30% off. Pretty standard stuff for them, standard exclusions, etc. But there are some new arrivals and their Kenton boot collection and the MacAlister desert boots are getting the 30% off. Sometimes the Kenton Pacer boots are excluded. Sometimes their MacAlister boots are also excluded. Not this time.

“Hey Joe, ya knucklehead, the Gustin Deluxe is clearly AWESOME, but $360 is above my personal budget by at least a hundred bucks, and student loan repayments just got going again. I gotta go to my job to make those loan payments, and I need a briefcase. Got anything, y’know, for less?”

Fair points. All of them. And while $200 is still a lot of money, the Haskel works and works well at this price point. Full review (of the black option) can be found here. Cognac is down to $198 at post time, but knowing Amazon’s pricing robots, that could change at any second.

No code needed, and you don’t even have to be a member of their Target Circle rewards club this time either.

Also worth a mention: