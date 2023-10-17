Banana Republic sneaky quiet 30% off (and new fall arrivals)

This is strangely quiet. As of post time, they’re not promoting this 30% off code BRPURCHASE on their website or social media channels. It’s also a quick one, as it expires this Thursday, October 19th.

And unlike every other brand lately (looking at you J. Crew, Target, Nike, Amazon, etc…) you don’t have to be a member of their rewards club or have a credit card with them to participate this go-around.

There are exclusions. Plenty, actually. Shoes, bags, 100% cashmere, leather and suede apparel, and “select styles” are all excluded. We did our best to dodge those exclusions with the picks below. Tested them all out with the code at checkout, and for now, they’re getting the 30% off. Got all that? Off we go.

Perhaps you’ve heard… sweater season hath arrived. (Hath?) Sure a v-neck sweater is pretty basic, but these are a really well-executed basic. Responsible Wool Standard certified. 100% merino.

And this season’s crewneck sweaters from BR. 100% merino from Italy’s Zegna Baruffa mill.

For those of us that loved (and still love) our J. Crew Dock Peacoat before their designers chopped the tail last year… here’s Banana Republic coming to the rescue. Substantial Italian wool melton fabric, with a length that’ll cover your suit jacket or blazer tail, and won’t leave you looking like a squared off Spongebob-like shape of human.

Huh. What is that? Some sort of quilted field jacket hybrid? Not sure, but it looks pretty great. Secret agent heads to the mountains style. Or… something like that. Maybe.

Perhaps you’ve heard… jeans season hath WOULD YOU QUIT IT WITH THE HATH STUFF YOU WEIRDO.

Some of us possess a rich, internal dialogue. It’s a hoot.

Wouldn’t be a BR sale without these, would it? And just in time for dark-wash-denim weather. These, for a lot of us, are the best stretchy jeans priced (well) under $100 (when on sale, which they are). Size shown above is a slim fit 33—30 on 5’10″/190. Something a lot of us wear a ton from September – May. The rinse, dark wash, is the ideal dark dark blue a lot of us look for and lean on in the cooler months. Not cheap. But oh-so-comfortable.

No moles met their maker in order to make these pants. Instead, the fabric is sourced from Italy, 99% cotton/1% elastane, and has a soft, almost suede like texture to it. They’re their traveler pants, only cozied up for the fall weather.

UPDATE: They’re also now making these in a standard chino-pocket layout (two slash up front, two welts in the rear). Oddly those run $100 (vs $110 for the 5 pockets) and will drop to $70 with the BRPURCHASE 30% off code.

Camel flannel. It’s not just fun to say, it’s really pretty handsome too. And while this one has matching trousers, the jacket has patch pockets on the lower half. So it’ll look just like a sportcoat, if you so choose.

So while a full camel suit is a lot of camel (MIKE!)… a gray flannel suit is all kinds of right on cold fall and winter days. And the trousers and jacket can easily be broken up and worn with different things when you don’t feel like going full-flannel-suit.

You wear that with the gray flannel suit on a cold day and people aren’t gonna be able to keep their hands off you.

Which is precisely why some of us will avoid wearing that combination. That, and a turtleneck under a flannel suit would necessitate an extraordinarily cold standard operating body temperature. So unless you run unusually cold, it’s probably not a great idea.

Hang on, but weren’t “leather and suede accessories” excluded? Yet the code is working on these at post time. Strange. Anyway, nubuck = suede with a crew-cut. Shorter nap, very matte, and while a splurge for a lot of us at sixty+ bucks, it’s something you’ll probably get plenty of use out of.

A mid-weight layer, perfect as we start to head into fall. Lightly lined body, unlined sleeves. And when did John Wick start modeling for Banana Republic anyway?

100% merino in a jersey knit. Johnny collar (no buttons) to keep is sweater-y. Three colors to pick from.

Lots of colors. 100% organic cotton, pre-washed for softness and that lived-in but not worn-out feel.

Very nice. Great collars. 120s cotton poplin feels nice and smooth. Not stiff or scratchy. Wrinkles like the absolute dickens in the wash, so, have your iron and ironing board ready. Lots of colors too, including a gray as well as a medium blue that almost looks chambray. Fit is their “Tailored Slim Fit” which has a little more room through the arms and back than, wait for it….

Their even-slimmer “true slim” option with darts at the back. Lots of colors.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Dead simple. Just the way some of us love it. No trench-style belt or shoulder epaulets. That coat means business.

And now something more casual, with 100% less sleeves. The “potter’s clay” color shown above sure looks smart.

For those who like the idea of a cable knit fisherman’s sweater, but want something a little more modern looking. Pretty cool that they slubbed a cotton/wool blend like that.

Full review here. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit. Would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit 3 Ways” posts.

Most flannel shirts can make the wearer look a little… harmless? Santa Claus on his off-season? Not this one. That’s pretty cool.

One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. So what makes these “2.0” and not the original? …“We updated our best-selling Traveler pant, keeping the same high-stretch comfort, but adding a more pronounced twill texture to the fabric.” … interesting. Okay then.

How do you pull off the cardigan/polo mashup and not look like you’re wearing a bowling shirt? This is how. Keep it dark, avoid blocky contrasting stripes, and instead favor texture in the form of a ribbed knit.

Paying almost fifty bucks seems a bit much, but they sure do look great.

More “double knit” casual goods, only this time in a slub hoodie form.

Size Shown: 32—30

32—30 Fabric: 55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex

55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc.

They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc. FIT note: These are a true slim. Not skinny.

Obligatory mention. Still a favorite. The quality is there, the mainly cotton blend fabric is smooth, has good stretch, and works both dressed up and down. BR claims these pants have something called “37.5 Technology and the power of active particles derived from volcanic sand” to help regulate your temperature. Pretty skeptical on the whole volcanic sand thing, but they truly are lighter in weight and seem to help keep you cool if you run warm. Slim is a true slim through the legs. A bit tight for some of us.

The sneaky quiet 30% off Banana Republic code BRPURCHASE is set to end this Thursday, October 19th 2023.