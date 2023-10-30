30% off Brooks Brothers, DSW 25% off, & More – The Sneaky Holiday Weekend Men’s Sales Handful

Happy Columbo Day Weekend!

“Every year with the Columbo gag?”

Yes, every year.

This post will be updated throughout the weekend if/when more long weekend sales come in.

Gotta be logged in, and there are exclusions of course, but it seems to work on full price and shoes that are already on sale (like those Anthony Veer suede chukkas). Code SHARE25 runs through Monday.

It’s a friends and family 30% off event but there are a lot of exclusions. Plus it’s Brooks Brothers, so hold your wallet and prepare for some sticker shock. We’re not talking about Target’s Goodfellow & Co., here. Prices are as marked. No code needed.

The Preview “Invite Only” Pick: Citizen Men’s Promaster Dive Automatic NY0129-58L – $199.99 ($475)

What the heck is “Prime Big Day Deals?” It’s Basically Prime Day…2. The sequel. Something they introduced last year in October, and they’re doing it again this year. It’s fair to expect sales on their house-brand clothes, a few watches, that sort of thing. The only real early indicator is the above Citizen Automatic. And you have to “request” to be able to buy it. Really? Yes really. Once you click the “request invite” button (it’s live now) you’ll see the following message:

If invited, you’ll get an email or mobile notification with a unique link during Prime Big Deal Days (October 10 – October 11, 2023). With this link, you’ll be able to buy the item at the deal price. The link is valid throughout the Prime Big Deal Days event. Supplies are limited. We won’t be able to grant all requests. We will notify you if you are not selected.

How very… “ exclusive” strange.

A few new picks above that probably should have made it into the original post, yet didn’t. Still bummed they excluded the Pacer boots. But the plain toe grain leather boots look pretty good. Non-rewards-members can use the code SALETIME for 30% off if they so choose.

Their “collectors club” (email list) gets first crack at this, but it should go live to everyone on Friday (10/6) if you don’t want to sign up and create an account with them on their website. Full picks can be found here.

Not on sale but they are in stock… and these things usually sell out relatively fast. Camel, navy, or charcoal. Traditional, simple, and absurdly dashing.

Also worth a mention: