Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Macy’s Watch Sale, $10 off UNIQLO Chinos, and more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s been a bit since Macy’s ran a 25% off deal on a bunch of their Seikos, Hamiltons, and more. A few 15% off offers have dropped, but the 25% off is (clearly) extra nice. Authorized dealer too, so these should be coming with full factory warranties. Watch images above aren’t to scale, as that’s pretty hard to do with diameters being so close together, and that doesn’t fall into my particular 2-skill-strong set of talents (feline photography, & karaoke duetting “Love Shack” with Mrs. Dappered).

Updated for 2023 with a new, smoother, 97% Supima Cotton / 3% spandex fabric, as well as with a curved waistband for a better fit. Kinda weird that you have to have them altered before they ship, but at least you can get that done pretty precisely. They’ll hem them down to the nearest half inch. Which for those who feel like they’re stuck between a 30″ and 32″ inseam (or between a 32″ and 34″, or 28″ and 30″…) that’s actually quite a nice, free feature. Know that free shipping won’t kick in until you hit $99 though.

The shorts blowout at J. Crew continues. (“shorts blowout” sounds like some kind of intestinal distress.) We are heading into fall weather after all, but a pair of lined tech shorts or those dock shorts could be seen as around-the-house/warm fall day athleisure. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Extra 60% off ends today, 9/25/23.

The Combo Pick:

$109 Total

Includes dress shirts, polos, sport shirts, rugbies, and even some knits like hooded sweatshirts. But available sizes are really all over the place. So use those size and fit filters on the Brooks Brothers site to save your scrolling finger.

Still rolling. Full original picks can be found here. Lots of final sale items in that sale section right now, but it’s not entirely final sale. So that helps. As always, anything marked as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. So stick to the regular-sale-stuff if you’re not totally sure. Getting stuck with an ill fitting final sale item is the pits.

Also worth a mention,