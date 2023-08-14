Steal Alert: Stan Smiths for $45

On the heels of an expired extra 40% off Zodiac watches deal from the tripod this morning (again, sorry about that) now there’s this:

Beats me, dear reader. I don’t understand this either.

Stans are usually excluded from all codes and promotions (they even say so on the adidas website), so this is not just a good deal, it’s pretty unheard of.

A reminder that these are the new “Primegreen” recycled plastic upper Stans. Hence the bottle cap in the picture at the very top of this post. These aren’t the (also new) Lux leather version.

But it looks like outbound shipping is also free:

Code ADIDAS50 is set to expire today, Monday 8/14.

That’s all.

Carry on.

(Somewhat related because shower slides are mentioned:)

For the students: Good luck this semester. And remember that skipping class/not taking notes/not paying attention in class is like taking a loan out on your future happiness. And that loan always comes due. With interest.