Steal Alert: Stan Smiths for $45

ADIDAS50 = Extra 50% off most adidas (ships/sold by adidas)
On the heels of an expired extra 40% off Zodiac watches deal from the tripod this morning (again, sorry about that) now there’s this:
- An extra 50% off select adidas styles…
- as long as you buy through the deals website run by the largest shopping mall / outlets operator in the United States (Simon)
- Yet they’re sold and shipped by adidas direct.
Beats me, dear reader. I don’t understand this either.
- White/Navy Stan Smith Primegreen – $45 ($100)
- White/Green Stan Smith Primegreen – $45 ($100)
- Ultrabounce Running Shoes – $36 ($80)
- Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex 2.0 Hiking Shoes – $109 ($230)
- Adilette Aqua Slides – $12.50 ($28)
- Island Club Adilette Premium Cork/Leather Slides – $28 ($70)
Stans are usually excluded from all codes and promotions (they even say so on the adidas website), so this is not just a good deal, it’s pretty unheard of.
A reminder that these are the new “Primegreen” recycled plastic upper Stans. Hence the bottle cap in the picture at the very top of this post. These aren’t the (also new) Lux leather version.
But it looks like outbound shipping is also free:
Code ADIDAS50 is set to expire today, Monday 8/14.
That’s all.
Carry on.
(Somewhat related because shower slides are mentioned:)
How to up your style in college without looking like you’re trying too hard
For the students: Good luck this semester. And remember that skipping class/not taking notes/not paying attention in class is like taking a loan out on your future happiness. And that loan always comes due. With interest.