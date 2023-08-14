Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds, Target Small Space Furniture, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Was a significantly late addition to this past Thursday’s Sales Handful, so worth another mention here. No code necessary, prices shown online reflect that additional 30% off. And do remember that anything that’s a Factory 2nd will have some sort of cosmetic blemish, and any returned Factory 2nds will cost you a $25 (yes, twenty-five-dollars) restocking fee. Head here for our review/breakdown of what ordering a pair of AE Factory 2nds is like.

UPDATE: Annnnnnd the extra 40% off code has expired. Sorry about that guys. Dangit. Bleepin’ hate when that happens.

You may not have heard of them, but you’ve probably stepped foot on/in one of their properties. Simon is the largest owner of shopping malls in the US. And they have a website. And sometimes that website runs flash-sale style deals. So when does this DEAL40 code end? Absolutely no idea. Can’t quite find that information. Which stinks. But it does appear that these watches are returnable as long as you don’t take any tags/stickers/etc. off them, and the prices with the extra 40% off are really quite good for Zodiac. Made in Switzerland, owned by the Fossil group. Ships direct from Zodiac, which clearly means you’re getting the real deal.

All hands to the Allen-Wrenches! Target is having a (flat pack) furniture sale. And since the housing/cost of living crisis sure seems to be sticking around, a lot of us (hi us too) are gonna be making the most of our current small living spaces. Gotta know when to hold ’em. Know when to fold ’em.

After a period of quiet, the Huckberry sale section is starting to see some new inflow once again. Remember that free shipping kicks in at $98, and unleses it’s marked as final sale, it should return for free in case it doesn’t work out upon arrival.

