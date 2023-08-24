Steal(ish) Alert: 15% off select watches at Macy’s (Hamilton Valiant, Murph 38mm, etc.)

Inflation might be cooling, but it’s finally hit the Macy’s watch section and their somewhat regular 20% – 25% off codes. Because this ain’t one of those. It’s 15% off. Yet they’ve been pretty quiet for awhile now. So something is something, as opposed to nothing.

Yet just wait, maybe they’ll do 20% off for Labor Day weekend next week. Who knows.

Steal of the sale seems to be the Valiant 40mm automatic. Haven’t ever seen that particular model (H39515754) in person, but at 40mm in diameter with a Swiss automatic movement with 80 hours of power reserve, AND it’s already on sale while also getting the 15% off… it has a lot going for it.

Heck, even Hamilton has them listed at $725, while Macy’s has them at the “old” price of $695.

UPDATE: Just as this thing posted, it appears they sold out of the Valiant . It’s back! For now. Until it’s not.

Macy’s is an authorized dealer. Not some gray market seller. So you should be getting a factory warranty with these.

Code ULTIMATE is set to expire this Sunday, 8/27. You’ll need to manually type it into the promo code box at checkout.

That’s all.

Carry on.