Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Sale, Brooks Brothers Shirts Deal, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Watch out for final sale stuff. It’s mostly final sale in there, and anything that’s final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Code BREXTRA is set to expire today, 8/28/23.

The combo pick:

= $249 total (reg price $492 for all four)

Not bad if you like to spend a little on dress shirts, but don’t want to get into the triple-digits per shirt stuff. Ships free as well, as Brooks Brothers free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, yet this’ll trip that threshold.

Not cheap, but like fellow American designer Todd Snyder, Billy Reid truly cares about how the clothes he designs are made. Doesn’t mean it’ll work for everyone’s budget, but the extra 25% off items that are already on sale certainly helps. Code EXTRA25 runs through all of this week and expires on Labor Day. Final sale on this stuff. No returns or exchanges. Those Pensacola polos were featured in our big Polopalooza round up. You can find a mini review over there.

Squeeeeeee! Know that Gustin is one of the original pre-order/crowdsourced brands. Therefor they almost never do sales. Because they have very, very, very little excess inventory on hand. Yet that’s also how they keep their regular prices low. Because $369 for a made in the USA leather briefcase that uses Horween’s Natural Chromexcel is gonna be real tough to find somewhere else. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. Shipping should happen October/November.

Also worth a mention…