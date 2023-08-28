Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Sale, Brooks Brothers Shirts Deal, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Styles w/ BREXTRA
- Italian Wool Flannel Tapered Dress Trousers – $43.97 – $35.97 FINAL ($140)
- Made in Portugal Vincent Suede Brogues – $135.99 ($275) review of the leather version here
- Made in Portugal Owen Suede Chukkas in Whiskey Brown – $143.99 ($300)
Watch out for final sale stuff. It’s mostly final sale in there, and anything that’s final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Code BREXTRA is set to expire today, 8/28/23.
Brooks Brothers: Four Shirts for $249 (reg. $118-$128 per)
The combo pick:
- White Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Blue Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Light Blue Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($118)
- Navy Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($118)
= $249 total (reg price $492 for all four)
Not bad if you like to spend a little on dress shirts, but don’t want to get into the triple-digits per shirt stuff. Ships free as well, as Brooks Brothers free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, yet this’ll trip that threshold.
Billy Reid: Extra 25% off Final Sale items w/ EXTRA25
- Pensacola Polo – $36.37 FINAL ($98) four colors, size shown above is a small on Ryan who is 5’9″/165
- L/S Terry Rugby Polo – $49.87 FINAL ($168) three colors
- Made in Italy Unstructured “Archie” Jacket – $298.87 FINAL ($798)
Not cheap, but like fellow American designer Todd Snyder, Billy Reid truly cares about how the clothes he designs are made. Doesn’t mean it’ll work for everyone’s budget, but the extra 25% off items that are already on sale certainly helps. Code EXTRA25 runs through all of this week and expires on Labor Day. Final sale on this stuff. No returns or exchanges. Those Pensacola polos were featured in our big Polopalooza round up. You can find a mini review over there.
BONUS USA Made Gustin Deluxe Brief in Horween Natural CXL – $369
(pre-order, delivery Oct/Nov)
Squeeeeeee! Know that Gustin is one of the original pre-order/crowdsourced brands. Therefor they almost never do sales. Because they have very, very, very little excess inventory on hand. Yet that’s also how they keep their regular prices low. Because $369 for a made in the USA leather briefcase that uses Horween’s Natural Chromexcel is gonna be real tough to find somewhere else. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. Shipping should happen October/November.
Also worth a mention…
- Spier & Mackay: Their summer clearance event ends tonight. Mostly seasonal stuff.
- Gustin: Their season-change out stock sale is live. No waiting on this stuff. Sizes are scattered, but it’s in stock/ready to ship.
- Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off select clearance for those who’ve made (or make) an account with them on their website. You’ll have to be logged in to see the extra 25% off happen.
- Brooks Brothers Part 2: Their Explorer Line of Italian Wool Suit Separates are 2 for $999 (normally $796 per set).
- Nike: 20% off select for members w/ READY
- J. Crew: 40% off select full price w/ SHOPNOW. Picks here if you’d like them.