J. Crew: 40% off full price (with new fall arrivals too)

J. Crew hasn’t done 40% off (select) regular priced stuff since May. Summer was just getting rolling. So it makes sense they’d run something similar now, as we (unofficially) get autumn underway with the run-up to Labor Day.

But the fine print says this SHOPNOW code ends Thursday. So what’s that mean for the actual weekend? Something else has to be in the works, right? Maybe new items added to their final sale section or bumping that up to an additional 60% off? Free shipping no minimum for non members? No clue. But we’ll keep an eye on it. Exclusions are what you’d think. Stretch chinos are excluded. As are almost all suits and blazers. Returns will cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label unless you can get your purchase back to a physical J. Crew store. Anything tagged as final sale = no returns or exchanges. Off we go with the picks for the early birds who don’t want their sizes to sell out between now and then.

As good a pair of boots you’ll find at this price. Made in El Salvador, Goodyear welted, and the pull-up leather is terrific. They’re calling this shade “rootbeer,” and it’s mainly a darker mid-brown with some reddish hues depending on the light. Fit seems true, as a size 10.5D fit my normally 10.5 D feet just fine right out of the box. Interior is lined in leather, and the mini-lug vibram sole is visually unobtrusive. A reminder that “pull-up” leather is stuffed with waxes and oils, so it’ll crease and patina and start to show patterns as you wear them. That’s because those waxes get “pulled up” to the surface with use. It’s supposed to do that. They’re not some super uniform looking pair of dress shoes.

From the upgraded classic-workwear inspired Wallace & Barnes line. A new arrival for the changing of the season. Lighter-weight, cotton twill since it’s still plenty warm (if not downright hot) for the next few weeks. Corduroy collar. Based on a French chore-coat classic.

Back for another run in the colors you’d expect. “Peanut Khaki,” “Forest Moss,” “True Graphite,” etc. Slim or straight fits.

More boots. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Back then they were using Horween CXL for the uppers. Not sure if they’re still doing that. Probably not if they don’t brag about it though. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Available in either snuff (top) or chocolate brown.

These are their oxford-cloth shirts, so a little heavier than a poplin or linen, but not flannel or anything crazy deep. Great three-season shirts (read: not in the dead heat of summer, but the rest of the year). Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

Full review can be found here. From their upgraded Ludlow line. Goodyear welted, leather lined, leather sole. Adam our shoe expert suggests trying a half size UP.

Yes indeed, those are v-neck sweaters right there. But not in cheap cotton, which will feel stuffy because cotton holds onto moisture. Not these, since they’re merino wool. A lot of us stick with UNIQLO or Amazon for our lightweight merino sweater needs, but maybe you’re a J. Crew diehard and/or have rewards built up or something.

More new-ish J. Crew shoes. For those who find boat shoes too preppy, but don’t want to wear sneakers all the time. Earned a rave review from our shoe expert Adam.

The gingham that made J. Crew famous. The secret wash poplin fabric they’ve sold immense amounts of.

A house sweater is a go-to for a lot of us. Shawl collar, cardigan style front (so it’s easy to take on and off as the day gets warmer then cools down again…) adds up to being a perfect extra layer for autumn through early spring. Many prefer a wool version, but cotton can be a bit cheaper. Not to mention a lot of people are allergic to wool, or just flat out don’t like the way it feels.

More cardigans, but this one merges a traditional (non-shawl) cardigan with heritage athleisure French-terry fabric. A sweatshirt cardigan? Really? It’s one of those things a lot of us didn’t know we wanted… until now.

From their upgraded Ludlow line. Stitched leather sole, good looking leather, “gentleman’s notch” at the heel, etc. Makes you want to pour a strong drink, wear a pair of these, and sit in a nice leather chair reading a good book. Other clothing optional of course. Hey, it’s your home. Maybe it’s just you and the loafers and not an ounce of other apparel. That’s your call.

Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Four colors.

More than a bit of a legend, the Sussex. A quilted, insulated jacket, that leans more heritage-sporting wear and less shiny-puffer. Often can be had for less… after Christmas once they hit the sale section.

Sleeve free is the way to be… for the near/mid-term future. Depending on your location and any sort of freak cold snaps of course.

40% off is as good as it gets for the MacAlister. Sometimes these are excluded from other codes and promos, but not today. Nice suede uppers, natural rubber crepe soles. Not structured like a dressier chukka. Can absolutely be worn with beat up chinos and a t-shirt, or dressed up a bit with dark denim and an unconstructed blazer. A classic that a lot of us lean on often.

And the leather version of J. Crew’s made in Italy desert boots. Stitch-down construction, natural rubber sole, unlined/not-very-constructed upper for casual and easy use. Super versatile. Full review here.

Not quite as tech/finance bro as a recycled poly fleece-y vest. And it’d probably look pretty good with joggers.

The new sport-version of their Dock shorts. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane fabric exterior. Lined with a stretchy boxer-brief inside.

A belt that leans more casual but still won’t overwhelm with a “I earned this at a local rodeo” buckle. Italian tanned pull-up leather. Will start to immediately take on character as pull-up leather changes with use, as the waxes it’s stuffed with get “pulled up” to the surface with wear. That’s where the patina will come from.

The fabric makeup on their tech pants is not the same as their tech shorts. But like their tech shorts, the pants are comfortable, they move well, and they come in multiple fits. They unfortunately also do make that classic “swish swish” noise which so many abhor. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

The tortoise temples are a nice detail. Helps knock some of the shine down on a pair of otherwise classic aviators.

A piped, 100% linen pocket square will complete many a suited look. Wear the green-bordered one with a navy suit, light blue shirt, smart dress shoes and a simple dress watch. Make sure the green edges are sticking out just a bit. Linen is a great fabric choice since the natural texture sets it apart from wool suiting fabrics.

Heads up. These aren’t scheduled to ship until September 20th. But at post time they are getting the 40% off. Goodyear welted once again, mini Vibram lug sole as well, and these have uppers made from rich looking brown, natural grain, US tanned leather.

Putting the wraps on this post with just one pick from the final sale section. No returns or exchanges on this one, but these are as low as J. Crew’s bestselling slub cotton tees get when there’s normal/not weird colors still left in stock.

The 40% off select full / extra 50% off final sale items code SHOPNOW ends Thursday 8/31.