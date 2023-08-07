Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR sneaky 25% off, Target 20% off Jeans, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: 25% off w/ BREMAIL25
- Slim Core Temp Chinos – $75 ($100) seven colors
- “Tailored Slim” Premium Poplin Dress Shirts – $67.50 ($90) fit = not overly slim/leans athletic. six colors, also shown top left.
- Reversible Leather Belt – $56.25 ($75)
- “True Slim” Poplin Dress Shirts – $67.50 ($90) five colors, shown top right
It was way back in June that Banana Republic last did a sitewide code/deal. And while 25% off isn’t 30% off, and it certainly isn’t 40% off… it’s still something. And BR is still being pretty careful and conservative with their codes and sales these days. Maybe they’ll do something for Labor Day? Maybe it’ll be 30% or more? Dunno. Could be nothing. Exclusions are more extensive this time too: Shoes and bags and leather apparel and cashmere are all out.
Target: 20% off select jeans
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $28.80 ($36) also shown very top of post in “galaxy blue”
- Goodfellow Straight Fit Jeans – $28.80 ($36)
Jeans? The hell are “jeans?” After an excruciatingly long, hot summer, one would be forgiven for forgetting just what the heck denim is. Yet autumn is allegedly on the way.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ ENDOFSUMMER20
- Made in L.A. Homespun Slub Pocket Tee in Pinecone – $27.20 FINAL ($68)
- The Rinsed Indigo Striped Long Sleeve Tee – $59.20 FINAL ($148)
- Made in L.A. Tipped Full Placket Polo in Pinecone – $51.20 FINAL ($68)
- 100% Superfine Cashmere Pocket Tee in Oil Blue – $131.20 FINAL ($328)
- Made in Italy 52% Cashmere, 42% Wool, 6% Polyester Knit Sportcoat – $559.20 ($1298) ow.
- Knit Track Jacket in Espresso Bean – $115.20 FINAL ($298)
- New Balance Rainer Boots – $87.20 ($150)
- Asics Gel-Lyte III in Shamrock – $95.20 ($140)
- New Balance Rainer Boots in Light Brown – $87.20 ($150)
Brace yourself for some sticker shock, but Todd Snyder doesn’t deal in slapdash fast fashion. Quite the opposite. Yet unlike the extreme high end fashion/runway-obsessed fans, Todd Snyder’s aesthetic is actually… wearable. It’s just spendy. Even on sale. Some of the sale section is final sale and thus can’t be returned. But there’s plenty in there that hasn’t been slapped with that final sale tag yet.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: Additional 60% off FINAL sale items w/ EXTRA60. Ends today, 8/7.
- (also) J. Crew: 30% off (or 40% off?) select full price for Rewards Members. Picks here. Ends tomorrow, 8/8.
- Ledbury: 30% off any 3 or more MTO shirts, pants, or polos.
- Rancourt: Their summer pre-sale event is still going on. Remember though that delivery won’t happen until November.
- Nike: 20% off select w/ SCHOOL20