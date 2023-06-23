Banana Republic 30% off (secret?) full priced items sale

First Bonobos, then Target upped the style ante, and now Banana Republic. Somebody really lit the fuse (hey-oo) this year on getting a jump on 4th of July long weekend sales.

There’s no mention (yet) of this code on the Banana Republic website. Some of their email list got notified of this BREXTRA30 code this morning, and it’s working on just about everything. Exclusions are 100% cashmere, leather and suede apparel (but leather and suede accessories are good to go,) and 3rd party. Appears to be working on shoes, suits, etc. at post time.

Maybe Banana Republic is finally opening back up to more frequent codes and promos? Can’t imagine it’ll be like the old days when there was always a 30% or 40% off code running. But it seems like the frequency on 30% off has ticked up. At least a touch.

Code BREXTRA30 runs through this Monday, 6/26. Off we go with the picks…

Vests are here if you want to make it a 3-piece. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit.

All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Subtle “nailhead” visual texture makes it interesting but still all-occasions appropriate. Would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit – 3 Ways“ posts. Size shown above is a 36R jacket and 31 trouser on Ryan who is 5’9″/160 although he did eventually exchange the 36R for a 36S because the sleeve cuff buttons are functional and thus, difficult to tailor. Note that the trousers come in three lengths, with the intention you get them dialed in (if need be) by a tailor. Short length trousers = 29.5″ inseam, Regular = 31.5″, Long = 33.5.”

Suede belts are great for warmer weather, as smooth leather accessories and their sometimes-shine can look a little harsh in bright sun. And Nubuck is great for hot weather, as it’s pretty much Suede with a crew-cut. Shorter nap, very matte, and while a splurge for a lot of us at seventy bucks, it’s something you’ll probably get plenty of use out of. Especially in the next few months.

BR’s take on the classic white court-style sneaker. Love adidas and their line of Stan Smiths, but sometimes a little less overt sportswear branding is called for.

Size Shown: 32×30

32×30 Fabric: 55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex

55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc.

They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc. FIT note: These are a true slim. Not skinny.

Still a favorite. The quality is there, the mainly cotton blend fabric is smooth, has good stretch, and works both dressed up and down. BR claims these pants have something called “37.5 Technology and the power of active particles derived from volcanic sand” to help regulate your temperature. Pretty skeptical on the whole volcanic sand thing, but they truly are lighter in weight and seem to help keep you cool, ESPECIALLY when compared to standard all cotton or 98% cotton/2% spandex chinos. Shown above in olive, but they’ve got plenty of lighter and brighter colors for summer too. Slim is a true slim through the legs. A bit tight for some of us. Also available in a more generous tapered fit with single pleats, but they only carry those in olive and tan.

And the shorts, for those who can’t get enough core-temp fabric in their life. Multiple inseams to pick from, multiple colors.

Full review from our shoe expert, Adam, coming soon. But here’s a preview:

Banana Republic’s Vincent longwing brogues seem to be a slightly better entry level option for those guys and gals who are fresh out of university. Fresh out of the box, I’m really liking the overall aesthetic of the Vincent brogued longwings. Long term, I suspect that these won’t be as comfortable as a better pair of shoes with vegetable tanned leather insoles and cork filling. Unfortunately, that’s often what you get with fashion-focused shoes from mass market brands. As always, try to land a good sale!

Got in person with one of these shirts and it was pretty nice. 120s cotton poplin feels nice and smooth. Not stiff or scratchy. Lots of colors too, including a gray as well as a medium blue that almost looks chambray. Fit is their “Tailored Slim Fit” which has a little more room through the arms and back than, wait for it….

Their even-slimmer “true slim” option with darts at the back. White, light blue, pink.

Low stock and appears to be selling fast. Was excluded for the longest time, but… no more. It’s getting the 30% off. Standby for a full review from our man Adam, but here’s a preview:

This BR suede briefcase is a well-executed exercise in min-maxing style, substance, and overall build quality while keeping the price point attainable. The bag is made from a serviceable batch of suede in a warm brown tone that leans more tobacco or snuff suede than brolive (that’s brown and olive) as seen on the Banana Republic website. While this suede isn’t quite up to snuff like the stuff from C.F. Stead, it’s perfectly presentable and looks great compared to the typical ballistic nylon or canvas alternatives that you see around the office. Inside, the interior is well laid out and has slots for your notebooks, a few pens, and a stack of business cards or a pair of portable hard drives. The padded area holds a 13-15″ laptop with ease, although I wouldn’t consider the quilted nylon lining as “bomb proof” or anything. If you’re a frequent overnight traveler, the boffins at Banana Republic have also incorporated a discreet compartment on the backside that allows you to unzip the bottom and slide the bag over your carryon or rolling suitcase handle. Smart! The weakest part of this package is the suede shoulder strap, which feels thin and tends to get caught on shirts and jackets. I’d opt for a smooth leather or twill strap if I had my choices. At the full $400 MSRP, I think this bag is a little overpriced for what you get. However, at 30-40% off, I think it’s a great addition to your smart casual business-focused wardrobe and will fit right in with your blazers, Oxford cloth or chambray shirts, and chinos.

Not “techy,” but quite comfortable all the same. One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane.

This is the suit shown at the very top of the post. Like the famous Bonobos blazers, this is made from airy, micro-honeycomb like textured wool. It leans alittle more casual, but not so casual that you’d look out of place with sleek dress shoes and a tie. A little more structure than the Bonobos jackets though. Fully lined. All season appropriate. 99% responsible wool standard (RWS) wool, 1% elastane. Having a hard time squaring the colors though, as what’s shown at the very top of the post as well as what’s shown above right are allegedly the same “navy” color? That’s hard to believe. But light can play tricks with hopsack fabrics. Also shown at the very top left of the post.

One of those classic two-belts-in-one reversible numbers. Kinda wish the flip side of the black would have been a darker brown… but lots of guys have cognac/walnut shoes that need a matching belt too.

BR’s take on the “luxe”/dressy t-shirt thing. Smoother. A neckline that’s not as ragged as worn/washed/”broken in” looking like some other tees. Comes in the colors you’d expect, as well as a couple you might not.

The only thing better than a Swazer is an on sale Swazer. Super comfortable. One of those items that’ll help you dress up without really dressing up. 100% Organic cotton. Also available in olive. Something to have at your desk if you work in an office that can sometimes be over-conditioned to the point of becoming a functioning meat locker.

Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temps. More of a “True” chino feel to them, yet still more engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years. Colors are what you’d expect, plus some new spring shades too.

Looks good enough that it might even convince the more travel-reluctant among us (hand raised over here) to get out for a weekend away.

The 30% off Banana Republic code BREXTRA30 is set to end this Monday, 6/26.