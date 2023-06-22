Steal Alert: Bonobos 30% off Swim and Shorts (even the sale stuff)

Bonobos does price their stuff cheaply. But when it comes to swimwear, cheaper might not be better. Because as Warren Buffet once said, “Only when the tide goes out do you learn who has been swimming naked.”

And only when a rogue wave hits, do you find out who bought cheap, flimsy swim trunks.

So getting any sort of discount on the legitimately nice feeling and cool looking Bonobos swimwear line is greatly appreciated. And the 30% off code SPARKLER is working on both full price stuff as well as shorts and swim shorts that are already on sale:

The difference(s) between the Riviera and the Throwback appears to be inseam length availability, drawcord placement, and how the hem is designed:

Riviera: Pretty basic, with an exterior drawcord, 5″, 7″ and 9″ inseams, and a standard hem.

Throwback: Old-school style with just 5″ and 7″ inseams, interior drawcord, and curved hems with a split at the side.

Know that the above picks aren’t final sale yet. Be aware that there are some final sale trunks and shorts lurking about in this sale, but so far… these aren’t them. Which is nice. It’s a rare already-on-sale + promo code double dip AND they ship and return for free. Excellent.

Lots of inseam options, tons of styles, and a boatload (har) of unique patterns. Size availability depends on what color/pattern you’re after, which inseam you prefer, and whether or not it’s already on sale.

Code SPARKLER expires this Sunday, June 25th.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Please remember to reapply sunscreen.

And stop looking at my lemonade!