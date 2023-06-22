Steal Alert: Target 30% off Men’s Clothes (ends Saturday)

Not quite sure who ramped up the 4th of July sales a week early this year, but it feels like these things are coming in hotter than the home-made “firework” your idiot neighbor concocted in his backyard shed.

And this 30% off from Target has a couple of really, really, really good pieces on sale. There’s a few new favorites in this one. Off we go with some picks. Sale just launched and ends Saturday, so it’s shorter than the normal window Target usually uses for promotions.

Fabric: 54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester

54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: Small zippered coin pocket.

Small zippered coin pocket. FIT note: More of a straight fit than a slim fit.

These are shockingly good. While the rest of the industry flails & fails to replicate the magic of Lululemon’s best selling ABC/Commission pants, it’s Target, at forty bucks when full price, that gets the closest. Not identical to lululemon. But the closest. No gusseted crotch on these, but the fabric is awfully similar to the Warpstreme material Lululemon uses, albeit a little thinner/lighter feeling here. Great stretch, feels nice and cool, wicking/breathable/etc. More than just a pair of “golf” pants. They look great with t-shirts and sneakers, polos, and chinos, etc. These will play an enormous role in next week’s “What to pack when traveling light and in style” post. Sizing seems true, and a 32×30 is shown at the very top of the post on 5’10″/185.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possible drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap.

Basic, inexpensive, flat-front shorts with a good-for-most 9″ inseam. 13 colors to choose from.

Size shown is a small on 5’9″/160.

Tail isn’t overly short and arms aren’t overly long. And the price? Good grief the price is nice. Only issue is that the sleeve cuff buttons are functioning. Which is cost prohibitive on cheap blazers, yet an all too common feature affordable brands slap on their sleeves. It makes no sense. Still, it’s a great, easy wearing, stretch cotton blazer… as long as the sleeves hit your arms the way you want them too. Full review here if you’d like to see it.

Short sleeve button down shirts are a standard when it warms up. Getting the fit dialed in and making sure the pattern isn’t too “crazy party guy” and/or “I just got out of bowling league” is key. 10 colors/patterns to pick from.

Aptly named, they’re easy to pull on, come in a variety of colors, and hit at a great length that’s not too long nor too short. Your choice of eight colors. Size shown above are a small on 5’9″/160.

A cheap alternative to the J. Crew bestselling slub jersey polo. Three button placket and chest pocket make it look substantially less “basic” than some of the other cotton polos. Slub fabric feels quite nice. Not cheap or paper thin, not blanket/bath-towel thick either. Five colors and one floral print. Here’s how a size medium fits on 5’10″/185.

Possibly a cheaper alternative to the adidas Tiro? Unlike the Tiro these have elastic at the cuffs, but like the Tiro they come with ankle zippers. Makes for much easier on/off. 71% Nylon, 29% Spandex.

More interesting than a tee, not dressed up like a polo. All cotton, so if you sweat it may hold onto that moisture. Just know that before you wear it in blazing hot summer heat.

The 30% off Men’s Clothing sale at Target is set to end this Saturday, 6/24/23.

