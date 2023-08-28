Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: A little color, but nothing crazy

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive.

The Polo: Target All in Motion Performance Jersey Polo – $20. Teal! Because, why not. We’ll balance out a bright shot of color on the polo by muting other parts of the outfit. And these polos are flat-out great. Especially considering the price. Smooth performance jersey that doesn’t look tech-y. A shockingly nice, substantial color. And the price can’t be beat.

The Chinos: J Crew Tech Pants in “Black” – $58.80 w/ SHOPNOW ($98). Yes the word “black” is in quotations, because thanks to their matte, slightly/barely sueded texture, they’re more charcoal gray instead of an over-saturated true black. Part of the currently running 40% off sale (picks here).

The Belt: J. Crew Italian Suede Belt in Chocolate Brown – $35.70 w/ SHOPNOW ($59.50) Another 40% off pick. Italian suede, dark brown shade, nice price.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Astra –$74 ($98). Bad-arse looking. Frames feel really well built. Not flimsy or like they’ve been made out of cheap, bargain chicken-fence wire. Electroplated stainless steel. Lenses are polarized. 52mm lens diameter, which wears on an average to leaning smaller side. These are not an oversized pair of droopy aviators. Not from their super-performance line. So the nose pads aren’t non-slip. That would make them a total home run if they were.

The Watch: Timex Harborside Coast Automatic 43mm – $189. More than a bit of a beefcake at 43mm in diameter. Under $200 price point is appreciated since it’s one of their automatic-movement equipped watches. Classic style. Full review here.

The Chukkas: Clarks Desert Boot Evo in Dark Brown Suede – $140. Gray chinos (or trousers or suits) can be worn with brown shoes. It just usually works better if the darker the gray, then darker the brown shoes should follow. Therefor, a deep, dark brown suede for the chukkas is the call.

