Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target 30% off Dad’s Day Event, Nike Performance Pants, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

!!!!! Hang on now. Check your email and your spam folder/promos tab. Here’s a screenshot of the email explaining how it works. It’s a click-through thingy where you’ll be prompted to sign in, and then when you do, a promo code should automatically be applied for 25% off men’s stuff at checkout. So you need that email for it to work. Exclusions are minimal: “all bags and We Made Too Much aren’t included.” Runs clear through Sunday. This seems like a paradigm shift for lululemon. Can’t recall them doing this before (but maybe they did last Father’s Day? Don’t remember that…) Selection is all over the place depending on color, inseam, and whether or not you’re going for slim or classic fit. Review of the Commission pants can be found here.

NOTE: It looks like lululemon might be changing the name of the Commission Pants to the ABC Trouser. Probably to lean on that “ABC” branding that has worked so well for them. Those ABC Trousers sure appear to be commission pants. From the description: “These slim-fit trousers feature our ABC gusset for do-anything comfort with elevated details like welt pockets and wrinkle-resistant fabric.”

Figured Target was gonna do something for Father’s day. Did not figure it would include their arguably best in show All in Motion Jersey Performance Polos. See the review in Polopalooza over here. It’s not all of their tops and shorts, but instead a select items sale.

This sale is weirdly clothing heavy, but there are still some pretty great looking sneakers in there. It’s a select item sale, and not all colors for each model are on sale. Anything tagged as “limited time markdown” (like the golf pants) may expire after this Saturday, 6/17.

Expires today. Full details here in case you missed it over the weekend. Remember that J. Crew sells their suits as separates, so you need to add both the jacket and the trousers to your cart (assuming you’re buying the whole suit.)

Obligatory reminder that Father’s Day is this upcoming Sunday, and to help out, Allen Edmonds is offering free 2 day shipping with that FREE2DAY code at checkout. Which is awfully nice of them. Anyone who has shipped anything recently knows that that’s gotta be a hefty cost for them to pick up. Code FREE2DAY ends today, Monday 6/12.

Boy Amazon got weird these last few years, didn’t it? And this “summer savings event” is further proof of their move from the “everything” store to the internet’s “no limit EXTREEEEME dollar store.” Clearly Amazon’s not a dollar store, but the inventory they carry feels like dollar store weirdness/clutter/crazy-town, no matter the price.

Yet there are still, sometimes, pretty sharp needles in that haystack.

Some notes on the Tissot:

A certified chronometer (COSC) at this price is pretty unheard of. Looks like this model has been discontinued.

Looks like this model has been discontinued. Shipped AND sold by Amazon at post time. But that could change quickly if they only have one or two on hand. The fact that it’s shipped/sold by Amazon is key to a lot of us. Because while some of us will take the risk with a gray-market watch (meaning there’s no factory/brand warranty), most of us will not take the risk on some goofball no-name seller like D1rEcTWATCHES4U or some garbage like that.

But that could change quickly if they only have one or two on hand. The fact that it’s shipped/sold by Amazon is key to a lot of us. Because while some of us will take the risk with a gray-market watch (meaning there’s no factory/brand warranty), most of us will not take the risk on some goofball no-name seller like D1rEcTWATCHES4U or some garbage like that. 80 hours of power reserve. Means you can set it down for a few days and it’ll still keep time. That’s nice for our more casual hybrid WFH sometimes culture, when we’re not always as dressed up as we used to be.

Means you can set it down for a few days and it’ll still keep time. That’s nice for our more casual hybrid WFH sometimes culture, when we’re not always as dressed up as we used to be. 41mm with a 20mm band width. Not tiny. But not enormous. Pretty classic design in regards to the looks.

Not tiny. But not enormous. Pretty classic design in regards to the looks. Warning: It’s not gonna have a factory warranty. Even though it’s shipped and sold by Amazon (again, for now)… pretty sure this won’t come with a Tissot fulfilled warranty. Picking up the aftermarket warranty from Amazon at checkout might be worth the extra peace of mind.

Got all that?

And yes, that’s a blown up image of the Tissot’s Swiss automatic movement at the top right of that image. Do not be mistaken. Don’t let your eyes deceive you into thinking it’s actually a robotic vacuum cleaner.

(**Schwarzenegger voice**) IT’S NOT A ROOMBAAH.

Although weirdly enough, those are on sale too.

Speaking of Arnold, this sales tripod has gone off the rails faster than his Twins co-star’s movie Throw Mama from the Train, which is not to be confused with the Stallone classic STOP! Or my Mom will shoot.

Also worth a mention…