Steal Alert: J. Crew 30% off Suits for Rewards Members

We are now smack-dab in the middle of wedding season. And if you’ve procrastinated on getting a suit (or all of a sudden need one because you got asked to be someone’s date…) don’t fret. You’re not alone.

Waiting until the last minute does limit your options though. If you need a decent suit and you need it now, J. Crew, right this minute, is probably your best bet. Here’s why:

Their suits are actually suit separates which don’t require hemming: Tailoring takes time. Traditional “nested” suits like Spier and Suitsupply require a trip to the tailor to at the very least hem the trousers (if not dial in the pant waist, sleeve length, jacket waist, etc).

With suit separates like J. Crew, you get to pick not just the size of the jacket, but also the waist size AND INSEAM of the trouser. You might be able to get away without any extra tailoring. Should you get your suit dialed in later? Yes. But in a time-crunch, separates are the way to go J. Crew is currently running a sale on their suits. Which is very, very rare for them.

But there’s a couple of hoops you need to jump through.

#1. If you’re not already a member of their “Passport” rewards program, you’ll need to create a login. It’s just a simple site signup like anywhere else. Name, email address, create a password, etc.

#2. Second, you’ll need to log in. Once you’re logged in you should see the 30% off offer on your Passport dashboard. Yay. It’s there. BUT.

#3. You HAVE to check a box at checkout for it to apply:

Clear as mud? Let’s get to the picks!

These are their 4-season weight, infused with a bit of stretch, flagship suits. Easy to tailor (when you have the time), non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

Available in six colors. Everything from a light “geyser grey” to “Caspian Sea” blue as well as classics like Navy and what appears to be a medium-leaning Charcoal. 100% Super 120s Italian wool from Loro Piana. Lined in Bemberg, which should breathe better than a cheap polyester lining found on bargain-bin suits. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

*Already on sale and getting an additional 30% off with the Passport rewards offer.

Pictured at the very top left of the post. For the beast modes. I mean, maybe. Depends on how beast-y your beast mode happens to be. It’s still J. Crew, y’know? If you spend your weekends competing by throwing beer kegs over high jump bars and pulling the local fire truck down the street… it’s probably still not gonna fit. BUT… they seem to be a real steal at this price, as they’re already on sale and (at post time) the 30% off is stacking. Wool is sourced from England and the description claims the fabric is 3 season weight specifically woven for a “warmer or more humid climate.” Which if you’ve got some mass to your frame, you know is an accurate description of how it can feel… in your pants. Been there. Am there. Jackets are here. Trousers are here. And note that the Jackets on these particular Crosby suits come with patch pockets on the lower half of the jacket.

Also worth a mention as part of this sale is their “unsuits.” Unconstructed, lightweight, and breezy, these are also suit separates and lean much much more casual than the standard wool options. Wearing both the sportcoat + trousers together as a suit is pretty “beach wedding groom,” but a lot of us wear the absolute begeezus out of the sportcoat in the summer with (non matching) chinos or performance pants. Five colors to pick from. The “deep water” color jacket and trousers are shown at the very top right of the post.

Under fifty bucks for J. Crew’s flagship 4-season, slim fit, wool blend trousers? That’s a very nice deal for a timeless pair of pants. The “Bowery” fit is a true slim. A size 32×32 has a 14.5″ leg opening. Not ankle strangling skinny, but slim for a pair of wool dress trousers. Therefor, team thunder thighs might struggle with these. Sold in three different inseam lengths (30, 32, 34).

The 30% off J. Crew suits (and more) deal for Passport members ends Monday 6/12.