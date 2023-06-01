Made in the USA Sneakers, Bespoke Post’s Garment Duffel, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

One of the various sales from this past weekend that’s still running. Hard to beat the quality of either the Blake Stitched shoes or the Goodyear Welted cap toes for those prices. The Blake Stitched options won our best of 2022 nod. Code MD20 is set to expire this Sunday, June 4th.

And just like that, Huckberry’s Sale Section gets cut in half. Or thereabouts. Bottom line: A lot of stuff has moved back up to full price. But not all. Those Free Fly lightweight bamboo-blend (70% bamboo viscose, 30% polyester) performance hoodies were a late addition, and at post time they’re still on sale. Super soft fabric. Doesn’t feel overly “tech-y.” Great for summer days on the water when you need a little extra/occasional coverage.

The Pick: Made in the USA Todd Snyder x Victory Sportswear Sneakers – $134 FINAL ($250)

Almost all sizes are available at post time. They’re final sale, and only available in the blue-suede option, but $134 for these is pretty crazy. Made by hand in Fitchburg, Massachusetts using premium materials like super soft suede, vegetable tanned leather heel, tab and tongue accents, and a nubby Vibram sole. They’re a very, very, very nice “lifestyle sneaker.” Dad-who-knows-how-to-dress luxury, now more than $100 off. But again, final sale. FWIW, my pair of Victory Sneakers (a Huckberry collab from a few years back) fit true to size. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine.

That long-weekend promo is long-gone. Back to the norm with J. Crew, which means an “up to” selection of goods where the vast majority comes nowhere near that “up to”-level/ceiling discount. There’s also an extra 50% off sale items. Select sale items only though, and it’s all final sale for that stuff. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as final sale. Polos and cotton/linen pants are still half off or thereabouts. That’s where they were priced during the big long weekend/unofficial start of summer kickoff. So if you missed out then, and are in the market for, it’s still not a bad time.

Big important update: So I have no idea what’s going on here. Bespoke Post has this on two separate pages at three different prices:

Yes you read that correctly, non members can buy it for $70 by going to the “box” page, and clicking on the right button.

I understand why members would get a better price. What I don’t get is why non-members pay $98 in the shop, but $70 on the box page. Maybe it’s a tech glitch/old stock/previous price.

Anyway, back to the bag…. Did anyone stay home over Memorial Day weekend? Some of us (gladly) did, but by the looks of social media feeds and/or the tumbleweeds blowing through most neighborhoods across this great land of ours… a lot of you got on a plane and/or did the road-trip thing. And if you headed somewhere you needed to dress nice (a wedding) then a garment duffel would have come in handy. These things are pretty genius, and Bespoke Post makes one of the best cheap-ish ones on the market. You’ll be surprised how much you can fit into one of these things. Full review here.

Just in time for the hot weather. And while there’s no sale or discount (good luck with that at Lululemon)… it seemed for a while there like lululemon was headed back to the ages of stock instability for their warpstreme performance fabric Commission and ABC pants. Thankfully, things appear to have calmed down in the last few weeks. Regular sizes in both waist and inseams (30″ and 32″) seem to be in stock for most of the popular colors, both in the slim and classic fits. Review of these things can be found in our big Performance Pants ranking & review roundup. Lululemon ABC and Commission pants aren’t cheap. Clearly they’re anything but cheap. But they’re extraordinary. Especially during the uncomfortable months of summer. Wear them with a t-shirt and sneakers. Wear them with a polo and chukkas. Wear them with a sportcoat and sharp dress shirt. They’re weirdly versatile, and frustratingly comfortable… Frustrating because of that damn price.

Also worth a mention: