Win it: The Propeller Outfitters Garment Duffle

As a Technical Trainer, I travel fairly frequently for business. I’ve been everywhere, man, from Anchorage, Alaska down to Miami, Florida and pretty much everywhere in between. I might be teaching in a board room or in a boiler room so I try to creatively pack what I need and what I might need and stuff it all into a small carry-on duffle bag. Inevitably, my clothes arrive wrinkled and looking worse for wear and I really hate ironing. I need a garment bag. This one is something I first saw on Bespoke Post (their “Destination” box, which is sadly sold out) but is also available direct through the brand, “Propeller Outfitters.” It’s one of those designs that combines a traditional hanging suit garment bag with a small duffle, sized just large enough to get you through a three-day trip.

Details:

Brand: Bespoke Post dba Propeller Outfitters

Style: Garment duffle bag

Fabric: 420D poly twill

Lining: Taslan water-resistant poly

Details: Padded handle, removable shoulder strap, TSA Approved size

Dimensions: 22” L x 9” W x 14” H

Origin: Unknown? Couldn’t find a “made in” tag anywhere.

Price: $85 via Bespoke Post for members (when available) or $95 direct through the brand.

Ordering, Delivery, and Packaging:

The bag was ordered on a Monday and was delivered flat packed in a simple brown cardboard box about a week and a half later. Note: Propeller Outfitters offers a robust 60-day return policy if you’re not satisfied – details are scare though. All it says is “Free 60-day returns” at the bottom of the product page.

First Impressions:

This bag arrived just in time for me to jump on a big ol’ jet airliner and head to Daytona Beach, FL for a few days of business and pleasure. Normally I’d bring either a duffle or a small roller suitcase for this one, but I managed to pack everything for this trip into the Propeller Outfitters Garment Duffle bag. It’s bigger than it looks on the inside!

Pro Tip: I highly recommend compression packing cubes to maximize available space.

The water-resistant satin poly twill outer fabric is a gorgeous shade of bright navy blue and looks properly elegant – this isn’t that cheap, black plastic duffle bag that you’ve been carrying your gym clothes in. The black nylon handles and padded Velcro grip feel solid in the hand. After unzipping the bag, you’ll see how suit jacket hangers attach to the swivel loop at the top of the bag. My one complaint: there’s no loop or hook that you can use to hang the bag on a door or hanger while you pack it. It needs to be laid flat.

In the rear garment compartment, I packed a lightweight sport coat from Suitsupply, a button-down collar dress shirt from Banana Republic, and a pair of lightweight wool dress trousers from J.Crew. The adjustable garment compression strap and keepers held onto the conservative business casual bundle with ease.

Shoe pockets hang on both sides of the main compartment. Capable of holding up to a size 13 US shoe or boot, my Alden boots fit comfortably with enough extra space to stow a few pairs of socks and a spare brown leather belt.

Once zipped up halfway, the center duffle compartment becomes apparent. Using those previously mentioned packing cubes, I loaded up two casual button-down collar shirts, a pair each of chino shorts and denim jeans, a pair of swim trunks, and the requisite underroos.

Finally, my overnight toiletry bag and a pair of Vans easily sneaked into the pile. Zip it all up, throw some snacks and shades in the outer pockets, and I’m leavin’ out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Sizing:

The Garment Duffle weighs 2.1 lbs. empty and can hold approximately 45 liters – just large enough for a three-day weekend if you can pack on the lighter side.

A Few Words on Quality:

Clean construction throughout with no noticeable issues anywhere. Everything from the stitching to the handles and zippers look solid, ready to give you years of regular use.

Final Thoughts:

Whether you’re a rover, wanderer, nomad, or vagabond, I highly recommend the Propeller Outfitters Garment Duffle bag from Bespoke Post. It looks great, it’s easy to use, it holds a ton of stuff for its size, and it’s made pretty well for the price. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings!

