Style Alert: Huckberry’s USA Made Resoleable Victory Sneakers are Back

These things will sell out. Soon.

They’re hard to get and for good reason. The gum sole/grey & blue colorway is exclusive to Huckberry. Handmade in Massachusetts from really, really nice materials. They are not cheap. But they are HANDSOME. And resoleable (yes really). And they go with tons of casual stuff.

I was lucky enough to buy a pair of the previous design (which had a bit more blue), and I wear them a ton. Like, all the time. See them in action over here in the header image.

Ships and returns for free.

That’s all. Carry on.

Good luck, and I hope you get a pair.