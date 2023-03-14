Style Scenario: Going Green for St. Patrick’s Day – Casual

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. For those of you who celebrate the heritage and culture of the Irish, toasting to good luck and better days ahead, Dappered is showcasing three outfits built around three levels of dress formality. First we showed you Dressed Up, then Smart Casual. Today, we’re cranking the casual dial all the way up to 11 because sometimes you just want to relax and enjoy the holiday without being bothered to get dressed up or go all-out on a holiday wardrobe. Let’s sprinkle in just a touch of green. Sláinte! (featured photo credit)

The Jacket: Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket in Stonewash – $149. Whether you’re planning for a super casual, laid back night out with friends or you’re investing in a little self care time at home, a simple fleece jacket will keep you warm and happy. This gray one from Patagonia is a cornerstone of many men’s weekend wear. Well made, easy to wear.

The Pants: Bonobos Extra Stretch Travel Jeans in Anchorage Dark Navy – $119. Some guys would prefer to wear sweatpants or joggers when they’re just lounging around, but I prefer soft and stretchy jeans for my casual nights and weekends away from the house. If you’re heading to the liquor store, grabbing groceries, or just hanging out with friends.. choose jeans. The More Affordable Option: Target Goodfellow Jeans in Galaxy Blue – $32.99.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Long Sleeve Polo in Tea Leaf – $68.60 FINAL ($98). This was Dappered’s annual Polopalooza “Best in Show: Spendy” champion for 2022. Rhone’s Delta Pique polos are favorites for a lot of us – they’re lightweight, breath very well, withstand repeated laundry abuse, and I personally also love the hidden button-down collar buttons. Fit is trim without being too snug or too athletic looking. This one in “tea leaf” green is a neutral shade close to olive and is super easy to wear with chinos, five pocket cords, or denim. Available in short sleeve or long sleeve. Fantastic stuff. The More Affordable Option: Spier & Mackay Long sleeve button down collar polo in green – $30.40 w/ EOW20 ($48)… probably won’t get to you in time for Friday, but it’s a nice looking shade of green all the same!

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch in Grey – $247.50 ($275). This automatic “field” watch from Seiko’s 5 Sports line can take you from the office to the bar to the couch. This watch is so versatile that if it were a paint color, it would be Agreeable Grey. Automatic Seiko 4R36 movement, stainless steel case and crown, cement-texture dial, exhibition see-through caseback, 100 meter water resistance. Sits on a nylon NATO strap. Full review here. The More Affordable Option: Timex Weekender Slip-Thru Watch – Gray/Orange Stripe – $32.99.

The Belt: Made in the USA Flint and Tinder 365 Belt 2.0 in Brown – $85. Another surprisingly nice find from the people over at Flint and Tinder via Huckberry. This belt is solid as a rock and looks great with just about everything that’s less formal than a suit. I plan on replacing some of my older leather belts with these soon. Review here.

The Shoes: Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 By You in White/Green – $125. Big fan of these Nike Blazers and the subtle pops of green help keep pinchers away. Won’t make it in time for this year’s St. Paddy’s day, but start planning for next year. Review here.

The Socks: Darn Tough Light Hiker Quarter Lightweight Socks in Space Grey – $21. You already know, we’re living that Darn Tough life every day. I like these quarter height merino wool-blend socks for my high top sneakers and shorter shaft boots. Lightweight cushioning.

The Drinks: Smithwick’s Irish Red Ale, 6pk – $10. While most of the guys and gals will be drinking Natty Light with a healthy dose of green food coloring, opt for something different. No, not Guinness or Murphy’s either. Smithwick’s is an Irish red ale with notes of roasted malt, a bit of caramel, and clean fruity zest.