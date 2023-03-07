Style Scenario: Going Green for St. Patrick’s Day – Dressed Up

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching. And while wearing green on 3/17 is a certainty for most, it’s also the time of year where many of us start wearing more color. Winter is starting to subside, the days are getting longer, and now is when even the most dreary among us (hi editor Joe!) reach for something brighter or lighter. We’ll cover three levels of dressiness in the coming days, as some of us gear up to toast to good luck and good days ahead.

The Jacket: Spier and Mackay Medium Brown Donegal Sportcoat – $348 ($398). If you’re going to celebrate Irish heritage (and style), then Donegal tweed is hard to top! This medium brown tweed from the (Italian) Lanificio di Pray mill is made from 100% wool and features the characteristic flecked texture with complementary tones of brown, orange, yellow, and natural fibers mixed in. Those Earthy tones are super versatile and will work well with a wide range of style choices from the available matching trousers to simple chinos or even dark denim. The jacket itself is styled in a more casual cut with a 3-roll-2 button closure, patch pockets, and a ticket pocket. It’s still dressed up enough to warranty some interest, but casual enough to be wearable later. The More Affordable Option: TheTieBar light gray donegal sportcoat – $195. Clearly not brown, but the gray will work here all the same. The SUPER Affordable Option: Check your local thrift store. Often, thrift stores are swimming in brown tweed sportcoats.

The Shirt: J. Crew Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt in Five-Year Wash – $59.50 ($79.50). Most stylists will tell you to opt for a white or light blue dress shirt when dressing up an outfit, and that’s usually correct, but many overlook just how versatile a chambray shirt can be. This “five-year wash” color from J. Crew makes it light enough to mimic a pale blue Oxford Cloth button-down shirt, but it’s thinner and lighter like a traditional poplin dress shirt. Plus, this will pair well with the heavy texture of the tweed sport coat.

The Sweater: Bonobos Washable Merino Crew Neck Sweater in Olive – $99. A little bit of green never hurt anyone and this washable merino wool sweater from Bonobos is just the ticket. This sweater is thin enough to layer on top of a button-down collar shirt without feeling too bulky. It’s also just the right shade of a muted, olive green and doesn’t scream HOLIDAY GREEN but it’s enough to remind Megan from Technical Writing to keep her hands to herself. She’s always looking for a reason to pinch you. Keep your hands to yourself, lady! The More Affordable Option: Amazon Goodthreads Merino Crew in Olive – $24.50. Just medium and XS left at post time.

The Watch: Timex Marlin Automatic Day-Date 40mm w/ Grey Dial – $259. This Timex Marlin is highly regarded for the value it brings to the table. The 40mm case size is perfect for most wrists, the simple mid-century design is versatile and pleasing to the eyes, and the automatic movement housed inside is made by Miyota (Citizen) and will be reliable.

The Pants: J. Crew 770 Straight-fit Stretch Chino Pant in Khaki – $89.50. When you search for the definition of “khaki chinos” online, this pair is what you should find. Versatile, durable, and easy to wear in all seasons. I’ve been wearing this style for years and can tell you first hand that they’re solid. This “khaki” color is the most versatile, in my opinion.

The Sunglasses: Pair Eyewear “The Casper” Sunglasses – $60. These sunglasses have a party trick: there are tiny magnets embedded into the upper corners of the frame that allow you to add magnetic “top frames” to the base frame. You can alter your entire personality, going from Ferris Bueller to Blippi, when you snap on a different top frame. For this look, we’ll keep it classy and simple with a tortoise design and the classic green lenses.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks – $20. The “rule” with dress socks is that they’re supposed to match the overall color tone of your pants, not your shoes. Yet navy and olive green socks go with just about everything. Since it’s a holiday, let’s divert from the rules. These merino wool socks from Bombas are lightly cushioned and have a touch of arch support.

The Belt: Allen Edmonds Manistee Dress Belt – $135. Spendy, yes, but hear me out. If you can swing the cost, I highly recommend going with this Allen Edmonds belt. I have this exact belt and have been wearing it on and off for almost a decade. It’s absolutely worth it at full price, but as always, see if you can find a sale or link up with a trunk show discount or something. The More Affordable Option: J. Crew Italian suede and leather round-buckle dress belt – $59.50. A warm, rich suede would look really good here. And even though they’re a new arrival, J. Crew has been putting these belts on sale. The SUPER Affordable Option: Chances are you already own a brown leather belt. Use that! Using what you have is by far the most economical option.

The Shoes: Grant Stone Longwings in British Calf – $296 ($370). Longwing bluchers look great with sport coats and chinos. It’s the quintessential dress shoe for getting dressed up a little, but still wanting to be casual enough to drink a green beer from time to time. This shade of British tan calf is super versatile; looks great with the outfit we’ve chosen here, and will also look great with dark indigo jeans and a button-down shirt. Note that these have leather soles, which can have some initial slip before being broken in. The More Affordable Option: Nordstrom Dorian Brogued Wingtip Derby – $99.95. They’re nowhere near the quality that Grant Stone delivers, but if you’re looking to keep it under $100, then you’re not gonna beat Nordstrom’s house brand shoes. They also ship and return for free. See a review of their cap toes for a fit/quality perspective right here.