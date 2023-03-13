Style Scenario: Going Green for St. Patrick’s Day – Smart Casual

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching. And while wearing green on 3/17 is a certainty for most, it’s also the time of year where many of us start wearing more color. Winter is starting to subside, the days are getting longer, and now is when even the most dreary among us (hi editor Joe!) reach for something brighter or lighter. First came a dressed up look, but today is our wheelhouse Smart Casual tier which aims for more of a classy, “quiet man” vibe that walks the line between rugged and refined without being snooty. Remember that it’s St. Paddy’s Day, so be safe, hydrate, and never drink and drive. Sláinte!

The Sweater: Wallace & Barnes Boiled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $103.60 w/ ADDTOBAG ($148). J.Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line leans into the vintage workwear and military vibe, focusing on heartier materials and slightly better construction. This boiled merino wool sweater feels dense without feeling too heavy and looks great on top of a button-down collar shirt. The little “dorito” v-stitch at the collar keeps this sweater feeling more casual than stuffy. Pairs well with denim!

The Shirt: J. Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $89.50. Speaking of button-down shirts, J.Crew’s “secret wash” shirting is lightweight and casual yet looks somewhat refined when tucked underneath a sweater. Choose this light green gingham.

The Belt: J.Crew Italian Suede and Leather Round-Buckle Dress Belt in Snuff – $41.65 w/ ADDTOBAG ($59.50). If you’re rocking suede boots, you should try to opt for a belt in a similar color tone. This one from J.Crew will pair well with those Jackson chelsea boots and the gold buckle looks great, too.

The Coat: Spier & Mackay Light Brown Herringbone Peacoat – $318.40 w/ EOW20 ($398). A well-made peacoat practically defines the “refined and rugged” mantra that we’re shooting for here. This one from Spier & Mackay is cut from a light brown herringbone wool sourced from the Italian Zanieri mill. This jacket has a larger “ulster” collar which will help to offset a chunkier sweater hiding underneath. The chest hand-warmer pockets and flap pockets at the hip are slightly more dressed up but the box pleat around back and half-belt keep things casual.

The Boots: Rhodes Jackson Chelsea Boot w/ Lug Sole in Umber – $193 ($298). Review here. I was honestly impressed with these boots, aside from some minor QC issues. These boots look fantastic tucked underneath some inky blue denim. Highly recommended.

The Jeans: Bonobos All Season Jeans in Dark Rinse – $99. Every man needs a solid pair of dark rinse jeans in his closet. This All Season pair from Bonobos is soft and stretchy, designed for modern comfort and style instead of raw denim’s starchy stiffness. These will pair well with our herringbone peacoat and dense wool sweater. The more affordable option: Banana Republic Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit or Athletic Tapered – $78. Normally these aren’t the “more affordable” option when stuck to their $130 full MSRP. And while not cheap, the 40% off friends and family sale BR is running helps a lot.

The Watch: Hamilton Swiss Mechanical Khaki Field Green Nato Fabric Strap Watch – $575. Hamilton is known for producing excellent “entry level watch nerd” watches and the 38mm Swiss-made Khaki model is about as rugged and refined as they come (for the price). It’s a somewhat faithful recreation of a vintage model that saw lots of action around the Vietnam era. Note that the H-50 movement in this watch is a hand wound mechanical movement. Not auto. Full review here if you’d like to take a look. The more affordable option: Timex Expedition Scout – $40

The Socks: Darn Tough “The Standard” Crew Lightweight Wool Socks in Navy – $23. A few years ago, I replaced all of my old cotton athletic socks with these from Darn Tough. They pair well with literally everything from jeans to suiting and help keep your feet cool and comfy. These are so versatile you could consider them the Rolex Submariner of socks.

(Very Top Photo Credit)